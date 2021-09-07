Former football coach made a large donation to CCU to build new athletic facilities

Coastal Carolina University has received a large financial gift from former head football coach Joe Moglia.

The contribution enables the university to begin design work on a $15 million indoor football practice facility, expanded football facilities and a proposed south end zone project, the school said. His gift will also complete the funding for a new $5 million stadium for the men’s and women’s soccer programs.

CCU President Michael T. Benson said in a release that a soon-to-be-designed academic and athletic facility will be named The Joe Moglia Center.

Moglia, now the university’s chairman of athletics, could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday afternoon. The university did not disclose the amount of the donation.

“This is a significant step forward for our athletics program at Coastal Carolina University and indicative of coach Moglia’s commitment to our student-athletes and our institution,” Benson said in the release. “We truly appreciate Joe’s past, present, and future leadership at Coastal Carolina University and his advocacy of our students. In recognition of his continued support, the soon-to-be-designed academic and athletic facility will be named The Joe Moglia Center.”

Moglia stepped down from full-time coaching in 2018. He now serves as Coastal’s executive director of football and executive advisor to the university president.

“In 2012, (former) President David DeCenzo offered me the opportunity to be the head football coach at Coastal Carolina, when no other athletic director or university president in this country was willing to give me a chance,” Moglia said in the release. “Under the leadership of coach Jamey Chadwell and President Michael Benson, I couldn’t be more excited about the future of our football program and the incredible prospects for our entire university. I’m very proud to be a small part of it.”

Design work and construction of the soccer facility will begin immediately, the school said, and it’s expected to open in time for the 2023 season.

The new soccer venue will be located on CCU’s East Campus, across U.S. 501 from the main campus, where it will join the existing Delan and Lynn Stevens Tennis Complex and the Beach Volleyball Complex. With future plans for relocating the track and field facility to that area as well, the location will become a full complex for serving the university’s Olympic sports.

Moglia, the former chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, has received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, the Sharp Trophy for Leadership, and has been honored by the National Italian American Foundation, the Columbus Citizens Foundation, the Irish Arts Center, the American Institute for Stuttering, and the Stuttering Association for the Young.

Moglia, who was 56-22 all-time at Coastal, led the Chanticleers to the FCS national playoffs his first five seasons as head coach and to the Big South Conference championship game in four of the five seasons.