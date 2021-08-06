Why a $5 million athletic complex at Coastal Carolina is back on track after two years

After being tabled for two years because of the loss of a significant donation, a new $5 million soccer complex is back on track at Coastal Carolina University.

The facility will be located on school property on the north side of U.S. 501 across from the primary campus, next to the school’s tennis courts. The soccer teams already practice on the natural grass playing field there, and structures will be built around it.

The facility concept includes field lighting, bleacher seating, a modern scoreboard and a building that can house locker rooms, game-day operations, restrooms, concessions and possibly coaches’ offices.

Matt Hogue, Coastal’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics and university recreation, said exactly what will be possible with the funding is still to be determined.

The project is being funded with $1.5 million in donations and $3.5 million from the Student Housing Foundation. Hogue expects it to be completed for play by the fall of 2023.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We’re in a position to move forward,” Hogue said. “We’ve reengaged our architect to try to figure out in today’s dollars where things stand in terms of the design and development. So we’ve got to go through that process for a period of time, then we’ll be ready to hire a contractor.

“. . . We’ll have all the major components, but I’m sure there may be some things we have to do without, that’s the reality.”

CCU’s soccer teams currently play on a no-frills field with a shed for game operations and a basic scoreboard.

The planned new soccer complex suffered a setback in 2019 when the largest donor backed out of the proposal, but other donors have stepped up as part of record fundraising through the Chanticleer Athletic Foundation.

“It’s exciting to be back on go and moving with a timeline to actually finish it,” Hogue said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Other building projects at the university include:

_ A $1.85 million Hicks Dining Hall renovation that is being funded by CCU food partner Aramark Corp. is expected to be done next summer.

_ A $5 million renovation to the Eaglin Residence Hall is scheduled to be done in two phases in the summers of 2022 and 2023.

_ Construction could begin in January and be completed in 2023 on the new nearly $30 million Library Learning Complex.

_ A proposed $10 million Kimbel Library renovation is still being discussed, and the budget may increase due to seismic structural issues and additional enhancements to the building’s external appearance.