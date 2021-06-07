Fans can rejoice. Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium expected to be full capacity in 2021

The Coastal Carolina football team will have the opportunity to play in front of larger crowds in 2021.

The school announced on Monday that Brooks Stadium is expected to be at full capacity for all seven of the Chanticleers’ home contest on the “Surf Turf” for the upcoming 2021 season.

Due to the coronavirus, CCU was limited to 5,000 attendees at football games in 2020, which is about 25 percent of Brooks Stadium’s 20,000 capacity.

Coastal was 11-0 during the regular season last year before losing to Liberty in overtime in the Cure Bowl, and finished 12th in the College Football Playoff Ranking. But tickets to their games were difficult to come by in 2020.

“We are excited to welcome back a full house to our athletic venues in the fall including Brooks Stadium where we encourage Chanticleer fans far and wide to join Teal Nation in Conway for a much-anticipated 2021 season,” Coastal Carolina Director of Athletics Matt Hogue said in a release.

The Chanticleers are following the lead of the University of South Carolina, which announced last month it is planning to have full capacity, normal tailgating and no mask requirements at Williams-Brice Stadium for the 2021 season.

Coastal is expected to have another strong season, with 19 of 22 starters on offense and defense and the primary special teams players all returning.

The 2020 Sun Belt Conference co-champions will open the 2021 schedule with home games versus The Citadel on Thursday night Sept. 2, and Kansas on Friday, Sept. 10.

The Jayhawks game will mark the first time in program history that the Chanticleers will host a Power 5 opponent in Brooks Stadium. Following a road game at Buffalo (Sept. 18), the Chants will return home to renew the series with the Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Conference play begins at home versus Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 2, and CCU ends October at home on Thursday night, Oct. 28, versus Troy. Coastal will play back-to-back home games versus Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 13, and Texas State on Saturday, Nov. 20, to wrap up their 2021 home schedule.

Season tickets are on sale now at the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office, which can be reached at 843-347-TIXX (8499) or the tickets@coastal.edu email.