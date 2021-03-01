Coastal Carolina football’s 2021 schedule is out and includes more games on television

The Coastal Carolina football schedule for 2021 was release Monday, and the Chants will be featured on three midweek, national broadcasts this year.

CCU’s schedule, announced Monday by the Sun Belt Conference along with the rest of the league’s slate, is highlighted by the three midweek games — at Arkansas State (Thursday, Oct. 7), at Appalachian State (Wednesday, Oct. 20) and at home against Troy (Thursday, Oct. 28) — and a Week 2 contest in which the Chants will host Big 12 foe Kansas. Game times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Coastal opens the season against Football Championship Subdivision foe The Citadel on Sept. 4.

The rest of the Chants’ nonconference slate includes clashes against Buffalo (Sept. 18) and UMass (Sept. 25). Coastal begins conference play Oct. 2 against Louisiana-Monroe before three midweek games in the month of October, which also includes an open week.

The Chants finish up the season with four more Saturday Sun Belt contests against Georgia Southern (Nov. 6, on the road), Georgia State (Nov. 13, at home), Texas State (Nov. 20, home) and South Alabama (Nov. 27, road).

Coastal Carolina garnered national attention in 2020 as it went undefeated in the regular season while sharing the Sun Belt title with Louisiana after the championship game was canceled because of coronavirus complications. The Chants lost 37-34 to Liberty in overtime in the Cure Bowl, CCU’s first-ever bowl game.

Most of the players responsible for Coastal’s 11-1 record, Sun Belt Conference co-championship and No. 12 position in the final College Football Playoff Ranking have returned for the 2021 season.