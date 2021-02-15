Coastal Carolina cancels events in several sports due to coronavirus, weather concerns

Coastal Carolina has canceled several athletic events this week due to both the coronavirus and weather concerns.

The annual CCU spring football game scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled due to expected inclement weather, and a total of four men’s and women’s basketball games have been canceled because of coronavirus cases and protocols.

The CCU men’s basketball game against Georgia Southern scheduled for Friday at the HTC Center in Conway has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Georgia Southern program, and Saturday’s scheduled game against the Eagles has been moved to 1 p.m. Sunday. All Saturday tickets will be honored Sunday.

The CCU women’s basketball team’s three games this week against Georgia Southern have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Chanticleers program. They won’t be made up due to the short amount of time left in the regular season.

Friday’s cancellation will be the third straight for the CCU men, who had two games scheduled against Appalachian State this past Thursday and Saturday canceled because of coronavirus protocols within the App. State program.

The Chanticleers (12-6) are 6-5 in the Sun Belt Conference and began last week one-half game behind App. State (12-7, 6-4) for the lead in the conference’s East Division. But with the inactivity they are now third in the division behind first-place South Alabama (14-8, 8-5), which has won six straight games.

Following Sunday’s game, CCU has just two games at Troy (10-12, 4-8) on Feb. 26-27 in the regular season before the Sun Belt Conference men’s and women’s tournament from March 5-8 in Pensacola, Florida.

The Coastal women (3-11, 0-10 Sun Belt) have seemingly been dealing with Covid disruptions all season.

They canceled or postponed five consecutive games in December and early January, three straight games in late January and early February, and these upcoming three games – all due to Covid-19 issues within their program.

CCU and Georgia Southern were scheduled to play in the HTC Center on Tuesday and in Stateboro, Georgia on Friday and Saturday. The CCU women still have contests at Georgia State on Feb. 23 and at home against Troy on Feb. 26-27.

The 6:30 p.m. spring game was going to be the conclusion of 15 spring football practices over four weeks, but head coach Jamey Chadwell didn’t want to risk potential injury with thunderstorms in the forecast Thursday night following a rainy past two weeks.

“The safety of our student-athletes, staff, coaches, and fans is our number one priority,” Chadwell said in a release. “We have had rain every day over the last week which has caused flood warnings and coupled with the forecast of even more bad weather this week, we are erring on the side of caution for our student-athletes. We want to wrap up our spring practice season on a high note, but also come out of the practice period without any injuries.”

Deneen qualifies for Korn Ferry event

CCU alumnus Morgan Deneen qualified Monday for the $600,000 LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour by shooting a 7-under 65 and making a birdie on the first playoff hole in a Monday qualifier held at the Laurel Oak Country Club in Sarasota, Florida.

The 2018 Sun Belt Conference Tournament champion and graduate of Coastal’s PGA Golf Management Program tied for second through 18 holes and was in a six-player playoff for three spots in the field. Deneen carded an eagle on the par-5 ninth and added birdies on holes 4, 5, 6, 7, 11 and 18 in regulation. The tournament is being played Thursday through Sunday.