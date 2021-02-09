CCU’s next two men’s basketball games canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team’s games scheduled against Appalachian State for Thursday and Saturday have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the App. State basketball program.

The games will not be made up due to the short amount of time left in the regular season, which concludes Feb. 27.

The Chanticleers (12-6) are 6-5 in the Sun Belt Conference and are one-half game behind the Mountaineers (12-7, 6-4) for the lead in the conference’s East Division. They are the only games scheduled between the teams this season.

CCU has lost three straight games and App. State has lost two straight.

Thursday’s game was scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, N.C., and Saturday’s was scheduled for 3 p.m. at the HTC Center in Conway.

The CCU men have had just one other game altered due to the coronvirus, a contest scheduled for Jan. 15 at Georgia State that was postponed due to COVID protocols in the Panthers’ program.

The CCU women have had at least eight games canceled or postponed due to coronavirus issues within the CCU program on two different occasions.