Coastal Carolina women’s basketball postpones games due to coronavirus issues

The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team has postponed games this weekend at home against Georgia Southern and on Tuesday at Georgia State due to COVID-19 protocols within the Chanticleers program.

The Sun Belt Conference, CCU, Georgia Southern and Georgia State will work to reschedule the conference games if possible but no decision as to when they will be made up has been determined.

The Chants (3-7 overall, 0-6 Sun Belt) were scheduled to play Georgia Southern on Friday and Saturday.

It’s the second disruption of the season due to coronavirus issues within the CCU program. CCU canceled three non-conference games and postponed two conference games between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2 due to COVID-19 cases and protocols.