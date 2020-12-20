Where Coastal Carolina is headed for a bowl game, and did it get into a New Year’s 6 game?

Coastal Carolina’s inability to play Saturday’s scheduled Sun Belt Conference Championship Game may have kept it out of a lucrative New Year’s Six Bowl.

The Chanticleers (11-0) were not selected to play in a New Year’s Six bowl game – the six most prestigious bowl games of the season – despite being undefeated and ranked No. 12 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Coastal was forced to cancel the Sun Belt Championship game Thursday against No. 19 Louisiana (9-1) because three coronavirus cases within its program and required quarantining of other players and left the Chants without an entire position group, according to head coach Jamey Chadwell.

A win would have bolstered the Chants’ resume and given them a better chance to get into a NY6 game, which would have included a $6.42 million payout for the Chants and Sun Belt Conference.

The Chants are instead headed to the sixth annual FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on Saturday in Orlando, Florida, which is a Sun Belt-contracted game and has a much smaller payout. CCU will face AP No. 23 Liberty (9-1) with a noon kickoff at Camping World Stadium.

The NY6 games include the semifinals and four other bowls being played between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2. The semifinals include No. 1 Alabama against No. 4 Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl, and No. 2 Clemson against No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

No. 6 Oklahoma (8-2) and No. 7 Florida (8-3) were selected to play in the Cotton Bowl in Texas, No. 8 Cincinnati ( 9-0) and No. 9 Georgia (7-2) were selected to play in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, and No. 25 Oregon was chosen to face No. 10 Iowa State (8-3) in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Orange Bowl matchup is No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1) against No. 13 North Carolina (8-3). The Chants were not considered for that game because the bowl is contracted with the ACC, SEC and Big Ten to supply teams.

Cincinnati was chosen for the guaranteed spot available to the highest ranked conference champion among the Group of Five conferences after the Bearcats defeated No. 24 Tulsa 27-24 in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday on a last-second field goal. A win by Tulsa would have likely allowed the Chants to play in the Peach Bowl.

Cincinnati entered the weekend ranked ninth in the CFP rankings and CCU was 12th and remained there after not playing.

Coastal’s argument for a NY6 selection included a pair of top-20 wins over No. 16 BYU and No. 19 Louisiana, a win over a Power Five team in Kansas of the Big 12, and another quality win over Appalachian State (9-3), which was ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll earlier in the year and still received a vote in the poll last week.

Gary Barta, CFP Selection Committee chairman and Iowa athletic director, said the committee simply believed Cincinnati was a better team than CCU, though the Bearcats’ only top 25 win came Saturday and they played two fewer games than CCU.

“The committee just believed that Cincinnati was a better team,” Barta said. “Coastal Carolina was also undefeated with two wins against ranked teams, but the full strength of schedule and watching the games really came into play here as well. . . . Statistics matter, but which one is a better team, and the committee felt strongly that Cincinnati was the better team between those two.”

Power Five conference champions have automatic berths in the NY6 games, so the at-large teams selected over CCU were Florida, Georgia and Iowa State, which have a combined eight losses. One of Iowa State’s losses was 31-14 against Louisiana, which CCU beat for the Ragin’ Cajuns’ only loss this season.

Chadwell said Friday the Chants could regain the players and coaches currently in quarantine by Tuesday or Wednesday if there are no further positive tests within the program.

Coastal finishes the regular season ranked ninth in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and 11th in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll after movign up a spot by passing No. 12 Iowa State.