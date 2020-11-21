How Coastal Carolina football kept its magical season going against Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina has knocked off the bully of the Sun Belt Conference, and in doing so it keeps all of the grandest possibilities of its magical season alive.

The Chants, ranked 15th in the AP Top 25 Poll, scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2:24 remaining to defeat Appalachian State 34-23 Saturday at Brooks Stadium.

Coastal improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the Sun Belt Conference, and took a one-game lead in the East Division over the four-time defending Sun Belt champion Mountaineers (6-2, 4-1).

CCU has the primary tiebreaker of head-to-head competition in hand for an inside track to a berth in the championship game, which could lead to a New Year’s Six Bowl invitation if Coastal can finish as the highest ranking Group of Five Conferences school in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Reese White scored a go-ahead touchdown on a somewhat uncontested 3-yard run with 2:24 to play, as App. State was willing to surrender the points for the ball, and D’Jordan Strong returned his second interception of the game 38 yards for a touchdown to finish of the Mountaineers.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall completed 12 of 21 passes for 200 yards and two scores while rushing for 69 yards and a touchdown, and tight end Isaiah Likely had three receptions for 118 yards and a score.

Three-year App. State starting quarterback Zac Thomas was considered a game-time decision with an injury but played the entire game, and he was intercepted three times and sacked three times by CCU.

Coastal overcame two key reviews of possible fumbles on the goal line that both went against it.

One play prior to App. State’s first score, linebacker Silas Kelly appeared to force a fumble by running back Camerun Peoples that was recovered by CCU, but it was ruled down on the field and the call was upheld upon review.

Early in the fourth quarter, McCall fumbled at the goal line on a 5-yard run that would have given CCU a lead, but it was ruled a fumble and upheld via replay.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

App. State rushed for 204 yards on 46 carries, but just 32 of those yards came in the second half, when CCU outscored the Mountaineers 25-6.

In the second half, McCall scored on a 62-yard run on a scramble, breaking a couple tackles near the line of scrimmage as he scrambled to his left then meandered his way through defenders to the end zone for the longest run of his short career to pull the Chants within two points. A two-point conversion attempt failed.

A 62-yard reception by Malik Williams set App. State up for a 36-yard Chandler Staton field goal for a 20-15 lead 4 minutes into the third quarter.

Coastal regained a lead with a 10-play, 65-yard drive that was capped by a 19-yard TD reception by C.J. Marable, who beat a linebacker who broke toward the line of scrimmage on a fake quarterback draw by McCall.

A 12-yard reception by Likely on third-and-8, 15-yard pass interference penalty and 14-yard Marable runs were key plays on the drive.

Strong’s fourth interception of the season ended an App. State drive at the CCU 36, but the Chants punted after three plays.

A 10-play App. State drive ended with a tackle for loss by C.J. Brewer and Jerrod Clark that forced the Mountaineers to settle for a 45-yard Staton field goal and a 23-21 lead 3 minutes into the third quarter.

With 9 minutes to play, McCall fumbled just before reaching the goal line on a 5-yard run on a hit by Kaiden Smith and Nick Hampton recovered the ball for App. State in the end zone for a touchback. The ruling was upheld after a video replay and the fumble ended a quick 82-yard drive that included a 48-yard run by C.J. Marable and 22-yard reception by Jaivon Heiligh.

Safety Alex Spillum intercepted a lofted Thomas pass at the CCU 44 to regain possession for the Chants, leading to the late go-ahead score.

The drive included a 15-yard Kameron Brown catch, 11-yard Reese White run on an option pitch on third-and-10, and 3-yard McCall run to the 10 third-and-2.

App. State led 17-9 at the half.

The Mountaineers won the coin toss, elected to receive the ball and drove 70 yards for a touchdown 3:20 into the game. A 50-yard Camerun People run over the right side of the line set up a 1-yard Peoples run for a touchdown.

Silas Kelly appeared to force a Peoples’ fumble inside the 1-yard line on the previous play as he reached the ball toward the goal line while being held up by Enock Makonzo, but Peoples was ruled down on the field and replay upheld the call.

Coastal answered on its first offensive play, as Grayson McCall hit Isaiah Likely over the middle despite double coverage on a deep play-action pass for a 75-yard touchdown pass, though Massimo Biscardi missed the extra point.

On App. State’s second possession, a sack by Jeffrey Gunter forced a fumble by Thomas that was recovered by receiver Christian Wells at the ASU 20 for a 10-yard loss that led to a punt. A drop by Likely on a pass that would have been a big gain led to a punt on CCU’s second possession.

A nine-play App. State drive ended with a 50-yard field goal attempt by Staton that came up short and was returned from the end zone to the CCU 40 by Manny Stokes Jr., who was positioned to receive the short kick near the goal posts.

A 2-yard scramble for a first down by McCall on fourth-and-1 at midfield and 31-yard reception by Likely set up a 51-yard Biscardi field goal to give CCU a 9-7 lead early in the second quarter.

App. State drove inside the CCU 15 midway through the second quarter on a 12-play drive before a sack by C.J. Brewer and Gunter following pressure by Tarron Jackson forced a Staton 44-yard field goal to give the Mountaineers a 10-9 lead.

A sack of McCall stalled a CCU possession that reached the App. State 42 with just over a minute left in the first half, and the Mountaineers drove 84 yards in nine plays and just 51 seconds for a huge touchdown with 9 seconds left in the half to take a 17-9 lead.

Christian Wells beat CCU cornerback D’Jordan Strong down the right sideline for a 25-yard touchdown reception from Thomas.

Coastal was dominated statistically in the first half. App State led in yards of offense 266-134, first downs 16-5, and time of possession 19 minutes to 11, and its 30 rushes for 172 yards exemplified how it had controlled the game. Peoples had 171 yards rushing on 20 carries at the break.

But turned the tables in the second half.