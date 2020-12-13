Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Participants named for inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl at CCU’s Brooks Stadium in Conway

The Sun Belt’s Appalachian State will take on Conference USA’s North Texas in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl in a little over a week.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Brooks Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPN. Coastal Carolina’s athletic department announced the matchup Sunday night.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl will annually feature teams from two of three conferences: the Sun Belt, Conference USA or the Mid-American.

ESPN Events and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce have partnered to bring the game to the Grand Strand, and it is contracted to be played in the area for six years through 2025, according to Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming and ESPN Events.

App. State is 8-2, while North Texas is 4-5.

Future game dates have not been announced.

