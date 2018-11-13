Coastal Carolina to host college football bowl game. Here’s when, who might play here

A college football bowl game is coming to the area in 2020.
ESPN Events announced during a Tuesday press conference at Coastal Carolina University, located in Conway, that CCU’s Brooks Stadium will be the site of a new bowl game in two years.
“We are honored to be a part of history in establishing the first bowl game in the state of South Carolina,” Matt Hogue, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at CCU, said in a press release. “The brand impact for our University from this game and the excitement of college football during the bowl season will be immeasurable and represents another example of how important sports tourism is to the promotion of our region.”
The bowl will feature teams from the Sun Belt, with which the Chanticleers are a member, Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference. It will begin as a pre-Christmas bowl televised by ESPN’s family of networks, and future dates will be determined later.
“We are pleased to bring postseason college football to the greater Myrtle Beach area and are thrilled to have representation from three of our conference partners; Conference USA, MAC and Sun Belt,” Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming and ESPN Events, said in a press release. “With the inaugural Myrtle Beach Basketball Invitational taking place this week, the addition of this bowl game brings yet another opportunity to showcase all that Myrtle Beach has to offer.”
Naming rights have not been determined, but Myrtle Beach will be included in the name.
“Visit Myrtle Beach is thrilled to team up once again with ESPN and Coastal Carolina to bring another major sporting event to our region,” said Karen Riordan, President and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “It is a fantastic addition to the sports offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, and our exciting destination will ensure that players, coaches, and fans will have a great experience.”
Derzis said that ideally each participating conference will have four schools play over the six-year term.
The bowl has yet to partner with any accommodations providers in Myrtle Beach, Riordan said.
“The Sun Belt Conference and our football coaches and student-athletes really looks forward to being part of this new game and I am sure our fans will enjoy traveling to one of the country’s best tourist destinations,” Sun Belt commissioner Karl Benson said in a press release.
Mid-American Conference and Conference USA commissioners Jon Steinbrecher and Judy MacLeod also lauded the partnership in press releases.
