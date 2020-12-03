No. 18 Coastal Carolina will face No. 13 BYU after Liberty cancels due to COVID-19 issues

Coastal Carolina is swapping out top 25 opponents on Saturday.

The Chants’ game against Liberty, which is ranked 25th in the AP Top 25 Poll, has been canceled as a result of COVID-19 protocols and precautions within the Liberty program.

Coastal (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt), which is ranked 14th in the AP Poll, will now host No. 8 BYU (9-0) in a battle of undefeated teams that are both ranked among the top 20 of the latest College Football Playoff rankings. CCU is No. 18 and BYU is No. 13.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and will air on ESPNU. Game time and television is subject to change.

ESPN College GameDay will broadcast live from Coastal Carolina and Brooks Stadium prior to the game from 9 a.m. to noon on ESPN.

Liberty acknowledged Wednesday it was “having some COVID-19 concerns” within its football program.

CCU Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations Kevin Davis said both programs tested for the coronavirus on Wednesday, per Sun Belt Conference testing protocols, and expected results Thursday that would determine what players would be eligible for Saturday’s game.

