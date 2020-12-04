Here’s who will be ESPN College GameDay’s guest picker ahead of BYU-Coastal Carolina

ESPN’s College GameDay set sits in a corner of Brooks Stadium on Dec. 4, 2020. The show will be broadcast Saturday from CCU for the first time. alang@thesunnews.com

Dustin Johnson will be taking a swing at College GameDay picking.

ESPN’s flagship college football show will include the Masters champion and Coastal Carolina University alumnus as a special guest picker Saturday as the program airs from the Conway campus. The No. 18 Chanticleers host the 13th-ranked BYU Cougars at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

“Dustin Johnson won this year’s Masters Tournament and may even be the master of picks,” College GameDay tweeted Friday evening. “ The Coastal Carolina alum will be our guest picker in Conway!”

Each week, towards the end of the show GameDay personalities Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso make their picks on marquee games alongside a special guest picker who usually has some affiliation with the university they’re visiting.

Dustin Johnson is the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world and won his second career major at the 2020 Masters.

Coastal was originally set to host 25th-ranked Liberty before the Flames had to cancel amid coronavirus concerns.