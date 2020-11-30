ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Coastal Carolina prior to its game with Liberty

ESPN College GameDay is coming to Conway on Saturday.

The network announced Monday that its award-winning college football show will be broadcasting from Coastal Carolina prior to CCU’s game against Liberty, which kicks off at 2 p.m. The show is broadcast from 9 a.m. to noon.

Saturday’s game is a top-25 matchup, as Coastal Carolina (9-0) is ranked 14th in this week’s AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches polls, and Liberty (9-1) is ranked 25th in both. The Chants were also ranked 20th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings last week. A new ranking will be announced Tuesday night.

The College GameDay show is in its 31st season and 25th of originating from a game, and it will be coming to CCU for the first time.

It has won the Sports Emmy for best weekly studio show in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2011, 2010 and 2008.

The Chants were the subject of a feature story by reporter Gene Wojciechowski on GameDay on Oct. 31, and ESPN sent a film crew to the Conway campus earlier that week.

The GameDay crew includes host Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Maria Taylor and Lee Corso, who picks a winner of the chosen game at the end of the show and usually dons the mascot head of the team he has selected.

Show contributors include Wojciechowski, Tom Rinaldi and prognosticator Chris “The Bear” Fallica.

The show usually has sign-toting huge crowds behind the set during the broadcasts, but because of the coronavirus pandemic there haven’t been fans on site this year.

The game is the renewal of a heated rivalry between former Big South Conference foes. It will be the 15th meeting between the two teams, and the overall series is tied 7-7 with Coastal taking the last meeting 42-7 at home on Nov. 17, 2016.

Coastal has clinched the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division title and home field for the conference championship game against No. 20/21 Louisiana on Dec. 19.

Liberty in an FBS independent. The Flames began a transition from FCS in July 2017, became a provisional FBS member in 2018, and became a full FBS member with bowl eligibility in 2019, when it went 8-5 and won the Cure Bowl over Georgia Southern.

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ... We're headed to @CoastalFootball



See you next week as the undefeated Chanticleers take on Liberty pic.twitter.com/DKFr2zBT2i — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 30, 2020