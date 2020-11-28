How Coastal Carolina football made history again in a dominating win over Texas State

There was no letdown for Coastal Carolina.

Not on Saturday, and not this season.

The Chanticleers, ranked 20th in this week’s initial College Football Playoff rankings, improved to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the Sun Belt Conference on Saturday with a 49-14 demolition of Texas State at Bobcats Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.

The win clinches the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division and a home game for the conference championship game against Louisiana scheduled for Dec. 19.

Coastal controlled the game on the ground through steady rain, wind and a slick field, rushing for 406 of its 572 total yards of offense.

Senior running back C.J. Marable surpassed 100 yards rushing in the first quarter and finished with 154 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in less than three full quarters of play.

Reese White added 72 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, and Grayson McCall completed 11 of 18 passes for 154 yards and two TDs – both to Jaivon Heiligh – while also rushing for 25 yards.

Coastal held the Bobcats, who were coming off a 47-45 win over Arkansas State last week, to 318 yards of offense, including 252 at the time the Chants led 49-7 in the fourth quarter. Senior defensive end Tarron Jackson had 2.5 sacks to give him a team-leading 8.5 on the season and matched linebacker Silas Kelly with a team-high six tackles.

Texas State (2-10) completed its season at 2-6 in the conference, and CCU avoided a letdown between big games between Appalachian State last week and Liberty (9-0) this upcoming Saturday at Brooks Stadium, as both opponents have been ranked this year in the AP Top 25 Poll.

A Tarron Jackson sack on the first play from scrimmage led to a Texas State punt and Marable’s first TD, as he gained 42 yards on a run prior to his 14-yard touchdown run.

Safety Alex Spillum forced and recovered a fumble leading to Marable’s second TD on a 9-yard run.

Texas State drove 77 yards in seven plays for its first score, a 14-yard reception by Javen Brooks from Brady McBride, who completed 20 of 26 passes for 202 yards and the TD.

Coastal responded with an eight-play, 55-yard drive capped by a 10-yard White scoring run and the Chants never looked back.

Heiligh had TD receptions of 14 and 7 yards, Marable added a 23-yard TD run and Baden Pinson scored on a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter to finish off a 94-yard drive.