Everything you need to know for Saturday’s App. State at No. 15 Coastal Carolina game

Saturday’s game

Who: Appalachian State (6-1, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference) at No. 15 Coastal Carolina (7-0, 5-0 SBC)

When: Noon

Where: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WRNN 99.5 FM

Online audio: https://goccusports.com/watch/

Live stats: Through www.Coastal.statbroadcast.com and GameTracker

Last meeting

App. State 56-37 on Sept. 28, 2019 in Boone, NC

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Coastal Carolina

Strength: Defensive front seven

Weakness: Receiver depth

App. State

Strength: Big game experience

Weakness: Uncertainty at quarterback

Key matchup

Coastal Carolina’s defensive front seven vs. App. State’s offensive line: This matchup is strength vs. strength. The Mountaineers have a combined 149 career starts from their offensive line, which is second nationally after Virginia’s 150. They have rushed for at least 300 yards in four games, and their 261.4-yard season average is No. 9 nationally and No. 6 among teams who have played at least three games. In each of its first six FBS seasons, App. State has ranked in the top 25 in both rushing yards per game and fewest sacks allowed, and head coach Shawn Clark was the offensive line coach for the past four years before being promoted in the offseason. App. State struggled to move the ball on Georgia State last week, however, mustering 310 total yards including 131 yards rushing, and Clark said he has challenged the line going into Saturday’s game. CCU is allowing 203.3 yards rushing per game and has 25 sacks, which is sixth nationally.

“They’ve always had the things that they do. Ever since I’ve been playing against them since 2018 they’ve done the same things, they just do it well,” CCU senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher said. “They’ve got some decent offensive linemen and decent running backs and they’re going to come after us. . . . They definitely got some big chunk plays against us last year, a lot of big plays, and we’re definitely honed in on that this week.”

Players to watch

Coastal Carolina

Junior receiver Jaivon Heiligh (6-2, 190): He leads CCU with 35 receptions, 610 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, with a pair of 100-yard receiving games and at least five catches and 80 yards receiving in each of the past five games.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall (6-3, 200): The first-year starter has completed 94 of 135 passes (69.6 percent) for 1,393 yards and 16 touchdowns with just one interception, and has rushed for 271 yards and four scores on 56 carries.

Senior defensive end Tarron Jackson (6-2, 260): The two-time Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week recorded 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his last game, giving him three forced fumbles in the past two games.

Appalachian State

Sophomore running back Camerun Peoples (6-2, 210): With ASU leading rusher Daetrich Harrington out, Peoples will be featured. He has 366 yards and four TDs and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Junior linebacker D’Marco Jackson (6-1, 225): The reigning Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week is second on the team with 49 tackles and last week recorded nine tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery against Georgia State.

Senior defensive end Demetrius Taylor (6-1, 295): He has 18 career sacks, including 4.5 in four Sun Belt games this season and is on the watch lists for the Nagurski, Bednarik and Hendricks awards.

He said it

“They like to move around a lot up front, so offensive line-wise I can tell you we’ve been looking at a lot of slants, stuff like that, a lot of [linebackers] moved over, things of that nature. They’ve got a good defense, there’s no doubt about it. They’ve got a good secondary, a couple good linebackers and their D-line does a good job of slanting and they’re quick and they’re strong, so we’ll have to bring it Saturday for sure.”– CCU senior offensive lineman Trey Carter

“We felt like we needed to show that we’re still the champs. They’re talking about Coastal and Lafayette. But ya know, they’ve still got to come through Boone.” – ASU’s Taylor to the Charlotte Observer on Oct. 22

“They’ve been the cream of the crop for a while and everybody talks about them, and early on they had some issues with the covid so maybe us and Louisiana are getting a little bit more [publicity] because we’ve been more on TV than they have been, so I’m sure they’re wanting to get that back because that’s what they’re used to. . . . If I’m sitting in that young man’s position I’d probably be the same way, ‘Hey, I’m tired of hearing about these mullets from Myrtle Beach.’ ” – CCU coach Jamey Chadwell

Scouting report

One major point of intrigue is whether three-year starting App. State quarterback Zac Thomas will play. He was loaded onto a spinal board, placed on a stretcher and transported to a hospital in an ambulance following a hit late in a 17-13 win last Saturday over Georgia State. He was released from the hospital later that day.

“He took a tough shot there. All things were negative on the CAT scan but it’s going to be day to day to see what happens,” Clark said Monday. “. . . We have our fingers crossed he’ll be able to play. When the doctors give us the okay we’ll move from there.”

Senior Jacob Huesman completed a game-winning drive that Thomas started in the fourth, completing passes of 12 and 14 yards before Peoples scored on a 10-yard run with about 5 minutes to play. Largely because of Thomas’ durability, Huesman has one start and 52 career pass attempts.

Thomas is 29-4 over the past three years and was the 2018 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and 2020 Preseason Offensive POY. This season he has completed 111 of 167 passes (66.5 percent) for 1,285 yards and 12 touchdowns with five interceptions, and has also rushed for 275 yards and two TDs. “Zac is a special talent at quarterback who gives us some leeway of how we do our offense,” said Clark, who said he anticipates the Mountaineers will run more and throw less if Huesman starts.

Chadwell said the Chants are preparing for Thomas to play. “Our anticipation is that he’s playing. If he doesn’t you just adjust accordingly, maybe on certain key situations, maybe third down, maybe red zone you change it a little bit if he’s not there. I don’t think your base game plan changes at all because you know what they’re going to do. They’ve done it forever and they’ve been great at it.”

With junior running back and leading rusher Daetrich Harrington out with an injury for the second straight game, Peoples will likely get most of the carries, though he may share them with Huesman if Thomas doesn’t play. Harrington has 595 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in six games.

App. State has won five straight since a 17-7 loss at Marshall (7-0) on Sept. 19, which currently shares the AP No. 15 ranking with the Chanticleers.

The Mountaineers rank second in the Sun Belt in scoring defense, allowing just 16.9 points per game this year, and third in scoring offense with an average of 32.1 points.

The Chants learned last Friday morning that they wouldn’t be traveling to a game at Troy, allowing them to shift their focus to App. State a couple days early.

“I would say it helped us. We just got a day off of hitting somebody,” Gallagher said. “We’re not really sore. Any bumps and bruises we’ve got kind of healed over the weekend and we pretty much got an extra day of practice in because on Monday we usually correct stuff from the game, but we didn’t play a game so we got to install App. State early.”

App. State is among the teams most impacted by the coronavirus this season. Because of an outbreak both within the team and on the campus – the Winston-Salem Journal reported 19 positive cases within the program – the Mountaineers went nearly a month between games against Campbell on Sept. 26 and Arkansas State on Oct. 22, and a couple weeks without practices during that time.

“Every day you’re dealing with it,” Clark said. “We’ve been fortunate the last five weeks to have fewer positives but you also get contact tracing coming into effect. . . . Right now we’re back to close to 100 percent.”

Notes

▪Coastal is trying to go 8-0 for the first time since 2014 and the third time in program history, joining 2013 and 2014, and will break App. State’s Sun Belt record for the best start ever, set last season, with a win.

▪Coastal has won eight straight going back to last year’s season-ending win over Texas State.

▪Clark is the Mountaineers’ third coach in three seasons, as Scott Satterfield moved to Louisville after the 2018 season and Eli Drinkwitz was hired by Missouri following last season’s 13-1 campaign.

▪App. State won three consecutive FCS national championships from 2005-07 as a member of the Southern Conference.

▪The ESPN2 broadcast gives CCU eight straight games on national television on either FoxSports1, ESPN, ESPNU or ESPN2.

▪App. State has gone 7-1 in league play in each of the past five seasons.

Line

CCU -4.5

Prediction

Coastal Carolina 30, App. State 24: It’s not likely to be easy, but Coastal’s dream season should continue.