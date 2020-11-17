CCU’s game at Troy has a new date. See where it fits in the Chants’ remaining schedule

Coastal Carolina is now scheduled to travel to Troy, Alabama on Dec. 12 to play a football game that was originally scheduled to be played this past Saturday.

The game was postponed because a combination of injuries, coronavirus cases and required quarantining of players through contact tracing left Troy too thin at a specific position group to play the game.

It is now scheduled to be Coastal’s final regular season game and gives it games over the next four weeks to close out the season. The No. 15 Chants (7-0, 5-0 Sun Belt Conference) host Appalachian State (6-1, 4-0) at noon Saturday, travel to Texas State (1-9, 1-5) on Nov. 28, and host currently undefeated No. 21 Liberty (8-0) on Dec. 5.

The Sun Belt Conference championship game would follow the Troy contest on Dec. 19 if Coastal wins the Sun Belt’s East Division, which will likely come down to this week’s game with Appalachian State, which is also in the East Division.

Troy is 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference, and is a participant in three of the four games that received new dates on Tuesday within the Sun Belt, as COVID-19 has disrupted the season schedule not only in the Sun Belt but throughout college football.

On Dec. 5, Troy will face South Alabama in a game that had been scheduled for Dec. 12. Troy will face CCU on Dec. 12 and finish it’s regular season against Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday, Dec. 17. Also on Dec. 5, ULM will play Arkansas State in a game originally scheduled for Nov. 14 that had been moved to Dec. 12.

“We appreciate the cooperation of all of our schools during this unique and challenging season,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said in a news release. “The previous 11 weeks of football have required us to be flexible, a lesson I suspect that will carry us through the final four weeks of the season as well.”

CCU’s remaining schedule

Dec. 21 vs. Appalachian State, noon

Dec. 28 at Texas State, 3 p.m.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Dec. 5 vs. Liberty, TBA

Dec. 12 at Troy, TBA

Dec. 19 Sun Belt Championship Game, TBA (if eligible)