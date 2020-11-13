Coastal Carolina football game at Troy on Saturday postponed due to the coronavirus

The coronavirus has forced the postponement of Coastal Carolina’s football game at Troy scheduled for noon Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala.

The game has been postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries to a specific position group within the Troy football program.

Coastal Carolina, which is ranked No. 15 in this week’s national AP Top 25 Poll, Troy and the Sun Belt Conference are working together to reschedule the game, which will be announced at a later date.

CCU does not have a open date on its schedule through Dec. 5.

“We are certainly disappointed for our student-athletes with not being able to play this weekend but completely understand the situation,” CCU director of athletics Matt Hogue said in a news release Friday morning. “We knew there could be interruptions this season as we work through this environment and the right decision was made in regards to health and safety.”

“It is unfortunate that we can’t play this week but the safety of our student-athletes, staff, and coaches, as well as Troy’s, are the number one priority,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said in the release. “Our team has worked hard all season long and was ready to play. Now we turn our attention to next week.”

The Chanticleers’ (7-0, 5-0 Sun Belt Conference) next scheduled game is at home against Appalachian State (5-1, 3-0 SBC) on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Noon. The sold-out game will be nationally televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Coastal Carolina has had few issues with the coronavirus, as there were only three cases reported on campus this week through Wednesday, all among school employees.