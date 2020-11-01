How the Coastal Carolina football team made history a day after routing Georgia State

Coastal Carolina senior running back C.J. Marable runs against Georgia State on Saturday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. Oct. 31, 2020. Coastal Carolina athletics

Well, that didn’t take long.

In just its fourth year as a Football Bowl Subdivision participant, the Coastal Carolina football team has already made Sun Belt Conference history.

The Chanticleers appeared at No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Sunday, a day after routing conference rival Georgia State 51-0 in Atlanta. The No. 15 ranking is the highest for a Sun Belt team ever, eclipsing No. 19 rankings held by Appalachian State last year and Louisiana twice this season.

CCU also set a conference record with its 16th ranking in the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports, besting the Mountaineers’ end-of-season 18th standing in the poll last year.

The Chants were picked by conference coaches to finish last in the preseason poll, which has helped fuel their 6-0 start that includes a win over Big 12 team Kansas and a formerly ranked Louisiana squad.

“Everybody picking us last, it was crazy to see in the beginning,” junior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh said following Saturday’s win over Georgia State. “They just didn’t realize. Hopefully they realize now, and we’re not done.”

Next up for Coastal (4-0 Sun Belt) is a homecoming conference game against South Alabama (3-3, 2-1) at 8 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU).