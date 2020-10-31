How Coastal Carolina destroyed Georgia State to remain unbeaten, improve to 6-0

For Coastal Carolina University

Coastal Carolina sure must like the attention.

After two weeks of being the target of several national media outlets for their undefeated start and top-25 ranking, including being featured on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning, the Chanticleers played their most dominant game as an FBS member.

No. 20 CCU destroyed Georgia State 51-0 Saturday at Center Parc Stadium, as redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall returned to the starting lineup to lead the rout.

McCall completed 18 of 24 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns after missing a start with an upper-body injury to help Coastal (6-0) improve to 4-0 in the Sun Belt Conference with the win over the Panthers (2-3, 1-3).

McCall, who was pulled late in the third quarter with the game in hand, has thrown at least two touchdown passes in his five starts and also had a rushing TD on Saturday as CCU amassed 530 yards of offense.

Jaivon Heiligh had two TDs among his five catches for 81 yards, and C.J. Marable and Kameron Brown also had TD catches. McCall, Reese White and Marable, who rushed for 71 yards on 10 carries, scored rushing touchdowns.

The CCU defense held Georgia State, which entered the game 11th in the country in scoring with 42 points per game, to just 106 yards of offense and forced two turnovers. Tarron Jackson had a sack, forced a fumble that was recovered by Brayden Matts, and helped cause an interception by linebacker Silas Kelly with a hit on Georgia State QB Cornelius (Quad) Brown IV, who threw for just 30 yards on 10 attempts.

Coastal is at home next Saturday against South Alabama.