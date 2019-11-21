What teams from the ACC, SEC, Big Ten & Ivy League are coming to the 2020 MB Invitational

Teams from eight conferences and three time zones are booked to compete in the third Myrtle Beach Invitational, which will be played Nov. 19-22, 2020 at Coastal Carolina’s HTC Center.

The eight-team field is comprised of Pittsburgh from the Atlantic Coast Conference, Missouri of the Southeastern Conference, Nebraska of the Big 10, Penn of the Ivy League, Charlotte of Conference USA, Dayton of the Atlantic 10, Loyola University Chicago of the Missouri Valley, and Utah State of the Mountain West.

Utah State is ranked 15th in the current Associated Press poll after going 28-6 last season and winning the Mountain West Conference Championship to reach the NCAA Tournament, and Loyola-Chicago reached the Final Four in 2018 with 98-year-old nun Sister Jean cheering them on.

The Big Ten, Ivy League and Mountain West will be represented in the tournament for the first time next year.

Owned and operated by ESPN, the second Myrtle Beach Invitational is being played Thursday, Friday and Sunday at the HTC Center and features three-time NCAA champion Villanova and Baylor, which are both ranked, as well as CCU.

Central Florida from the American Athletic Conference captured the inaugural title last year, defeating Western Kentucky in the title game.

Pete Derzis, ESPN Senior Vice President of College Sports Programming and Events, said the Myrtle Beach Invitational is already contracting with teams to play three and four years out, and he expects Oklahoma and Davidson to be future participants.

Derzis said to boost interest and possibly attendance, organizers are targeting some schools for the tournament because they come from a Myrtle Beach tourism market.

Tickets for the 2019 tournament can be purchased at the CCU ticket office, by calling 843-347-8499 or visiting https://espnevents.com/myrtle-beach-invitational/tickets/.

2019 Tournament Schedule

Thursday

Game 1 - Villanova vs. Middle Tennessee, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 2 - Mississippi State vs. Tulane, 1:30 or 2 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 3 - Ohio vs. Baylor, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Game 4 - Utah vs. Coastal Carolina 7 p.m., ESPNU/ESPNews

Friday

Game 5 - Villanova/Middle Tennessee loser vs. Mississippi State/Tulane loser, 12 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 6 - Villanova/Middle Tennessee winner vs. Mississippi State/Tulane winner, 2 or 2:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 7 - Ohio/Baylor winner vs. Utah/Coastal Carolina winner, 4:30 or 5 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 8 - Ohio/Baylor loser vs. Utah/Coastal Carolina loser, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday

Game 9 - Game 5 and Game 8 winners, 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 10 - Game 6 and Game 7 losers, 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 11, Championship - Game 6 and Game 7 winners, 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 12 - Game 5 and Game 8 losers, 7:30 p.m., ESPNews