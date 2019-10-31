Dunks, dancing and deep 3s. Coastal Carolina introduces, celebrates hoops teams at Hoopla

Coastal Carolina introduced and celebrated its men’s and women’s basketball teams Wednesday night at the HTC Center with its annual Hoopla event.

The event included dunk, dance and 3-point contests, a student hitting a half-court shot to win a scooter and performances by the CCU cheerleaders and dance team.

The men’s team begins the season at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Campbell and have four home games before hosting the Myrtle Beach Invitational from Nov. 21-24 at the HTC Center. The Chants open the tournament with Utah at 7 p.m. on Nov. 21. The tournament also includes Baylor, Mississippi State and 2016 and 2018 NCAA national champion Villanova.

The CCU women open the season at 5 p.m. next Friday against Arkansas Pine Bluff at the HTC Center.

