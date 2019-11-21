CCU pulls lone upset of the Myrtle Beach Invitational first round, will face ranked team

Coastal Carolina guard Ebrima Dibba drives to the basket during CCU’s 79-57 win over Utah in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational college basketball tournament at the HTC Center in Conway. jbell@thesunnews.com

Coastal Carolina coach Cliff Ellis was asked about Keishawn Brewton on Wednesday, and Ellis said he wouldn’t be surprised if his junior guard had a breakout performance in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Brewton wasted little time making his coach a prophet.

The Spartanburg native and transfer this offseason from Chipola Junior College in Florida scored a game-high 22 points and hit six of nine 3-pointers off the bench to give the Chanticleers a 79-57 win in the first round of the eight-team tournament at the HTC Center.

He entered the game averaging 14.8 points per game, including 24 in the season-opening one-point loss to Campbell.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Coastal (3-2) will face Baylor (3-1), which is ranked 24th/23rd in this week’s AP Top 25 and Coaches polls, and Baylor (2-1), in the second round at 5 p.m. Friday.

Utah (3-1) will face Ohio and Middle Tennessee State will face Tulane in Friday’s consolation bracket games.

Coastal was the only underdog and only team from a mid-major program to win Thursday. Villanova and Mississippi State are meeting in the other semifinal at 2:30 p.m.

Coastal took a 19-10 lead midway through the first half with a 10-1 run that included a one-handed put-back dunk off the baseline by sophomore guard Malik LeGania and three-point play off a drive by point guard Devante Jones.

Jones picked up two offensive fouls in the game’s opening 3:30 and went to the bench for 4:30, returning with about 12 minutes remaining in the half.

The CCU lead increased to 11 at 23-12 before Utah went on an 11-2 run to pull within two points. The Utes’ run included six points by 7-foot freshman Branden Carlson on a pair of jumpers and a dunk.

Coastal maintained a slim lead for final 5 minutes of the half, taking a five-point lead on a Garrick 3-pointer with a minute left and 36-30 lead at the break on a Brewton 3-pointer off an offensive rebound and kick-out at the halftime buzzer.

Brewton remained hot early in the second half, hitting his first three 3-point attempts in the half over a span of 3:30 – extending farther beyond the 3-point arch with each attempt – to help CCU push the lead to 18 points on a Devante Jones 3-pointer with 12 minutes to play. Ebrima Dibba scored six of CCU’s opening eight points in the second half on a layup and pair of jumpers to help the Chants push the lead to 11 points at 47-38 with 16 minutes to play.

A Brewton trey with 6 minutes remaining gave Coastal a 21-point lead and the Chants cruised to victory from there.

Utah, which has received votes in the national top 25 Coaches Poll, was the third-leading scoring team in the nation through its three games entering the tournament at 98.3 points per game, which included a 143-point effort against Mississippi Valley State.

The Utes feature a pair of 7-foot freshman in 7-foot Branden Carlson and 7-4 Matt Van Komen – both from Utah high schools.

They are two of 10 true freshmen on the roster, which matches the most in the country.