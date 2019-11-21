Coastal Carolina
CCU pulls lone upset of the Myrtle Beach Invitational first round, will face ranked team
Coastal Carolina coach Cliff Ellis was asked about Keishawn Brewton on Wednesday, and Ellis said he wouldn’t be surprised if his junior guard had a breakout performance in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
Brewton wasted little time making his coach a prophet.
The Spartanburg native and transfer this offseason from Chipola Junior College in Florida scored a game-high 22 points and hit six of nine 3-pointers off the bench to give the Chanticleers a 79-57 win in the first round of the eight-team tournament at the HTC Center.
He entered the game averaging 14.8 points per game, including 24 in the season-opening one-point loss to Campbell.
Coastal (3-2) will face Baylor (3-1), which is ranked 24th/23rd in this week’s AP Top 25 and Coaches polls, and Baylor (2-1), in the second round at 5 p.m. Friday.
Utah (3-1) will face Ohio and Middle Tennessee State will face Tulane in Friday’s consolation bracket games.
Coastal was the only underdog and only team from a mid-major program to win Thursday. Villanova and Mississippi State are meeting in the other semifinal at 2:30 p.m.
Coastal took a 19-10 lead midway through the first half with a 10-1 run that included a one-handed put-back dunk off the baseline by sophomore guard Malik LeGania and three-point play off a drive by point guard Devante Jones.
Jones picked up two offensive fouls in the game’s opening 3:30 and went to the bench for 4:30, returning with about 12 minutes remaining in the half.
The CCU lead increased to 11 at 23-12 before Utah went on an 11-2 run to pull within two points. The Utes’ run included six points by 7-foot freshman Branden Carlson on a pair of jumpers and a dunk.
Coastal maintained a slim lead for final 5 minutes of the half, taking a five-point lead on a Garrick 3-pointer with a minute left and 36-30 lead at the break on a Brewton 3-pointer off an offensive rebound and kick-out at the halftime buzzer.
Brewton remained hot early in the second half, hitting his first three 3-point attempts in the half over a span of 3:30 – extending farther beyond the 3-point arch with each attempt – to help CCU push the lead to 18 points on a Devante Jones 3-pointer with 12 minutes to play. Ebrima Dibba scored six of CCU’s opening eight points in the second half on a layup and pair of jumpers to help the Chants push the lead to 11 points at 47-38 with 16 minutes to play.
A Brewton trey with 6 minutes remaining gave Coastal a 21-point lead and the Chants cruised to victory from there.
Utah, which has received votes in the national top 25 Coaches Poll, was the third-leading scoring team in the nation through its three games entering the tournament at 98.3 points per game, which included a 143-point effort against Mississippi Valley State.
The Utes feature a pair of 7-foot freshman in 7-foot Branden Carlson and 7-4 Matt Van Komen – both from Utah high schools.
They are two of 10 true freshmen on the roster, which matches the most in the country.
