How Coastal Carolina fared on a late gamble in hopes of ending Sun Belt losing streak

Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell saw a chance to end a burdensome seven-game losing streak in Sun Belt Conference play Saturday at Brooks Stadium, and he didn’t let the opportunity pass.

C.J. Marable scored a touchdown on a 3-yard run with 30 seconds remaining to pull the Chanticleers within a point, and Chadwell chose to go for two points and more than likely a win.

After a pass interference penalty on Troy on the first attempt, Marable scored on an option play to the left to give the Chants a 36-35 win that ended an overall three-game losing streak, lifting Coastal (4-4) to 1-3 in the conference.

The Chanticleers’ final drive began at its 29 with 2:30 to play and one timeout remaining.

CCU sophomore Bryce Carpenter played every offensive snap at quarterback for the second consecutive game in the absence of Fred Payton, and was 25 of 36 for 229 yards and a touchdown and has still not thrown an interception this season.

He was 7 of 9 for 56 yards on the game-winning drive.

Troy senior quarterback Caleb Barker completed 26 of 35 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns, adding to his stats that have him in the top 10 in the nation with more than 300 passing yards per game.

The game was back and forth, with neither team leading by more than seven points.

Coastal took its first lead late in the third quarter, 28-21, on a Hairston 3-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion pass by Carpenter, who rolled to his right and threw back to the right side to Isaiah Likely in double coverage. The scoring drive was 92 yards in eight plays.

Troy (3-5, 1-3) tied the game less than two minutes later, as Barker completed five consecutive passes for 79 yards, including a 19-yard TD pass to Reggie Todd.

Barker remained hot, completing four of five passes on Troy’s next possession, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Kaylon Geiger to put Troy ahead 35-28 with less than 9 minutes to play.

Coastal reached the Troy 20 on the ensuing possession but a third-down sack by Carlton Martial, who is among the leaders in the nation in tackles for loss with 15.5, including two Saturday, stalled the drive.

Troy could manage just five plays before being forced to punt to CCU for the Chants’ late score.

Troy drove 86 yards in 11 plays to score on the game’s opening possession on a 4-yard touchdown run by Barker.

The Chants answered with a long drive of their own, going 75 yards in six plays for a 16-yard touchdown reception by Likely to tie the score. Redshirt freshman Jai Williams had a 46-yard reception on CCU’s first offensive play and later had a 15-yard catch at the Troy 19 to convert a third-and-15.

Troy wasted little time in taking a 14-7 lead, going 78 yards in just four plays and 50 seconds in its hurry-up, no-huddle offense. Jabir Daughtry-Frye scored on a 1-yard run after Barker hit Sam Letton for 30 yards and Luke Whittemore for 38 yards on back-to-back plays.

Coastal answered with a four-play, 65-yard scoring drive that was capped by a 2-yard Hairston run that followed a 55-yard Hairston run over the left side of the line, which is the longest of his career.

Troy again struck early on its third possession, going 75 yards in just five plays and 1:38 to score on a 47-yard Reggie Todd reception and take a 21-14 lead.

Troy got the game’s first defensive stop on CCU’s third possession, but Geiger fumbled the ensuing punt and sophomore William Stewart recovered for CCU at the Troy 35. The Chants reached the Troy 20 before Carpenter fumbled and Antonio Showers recovered for the Trojans.

Coastal cut the deficit to four points at halftime on a 25-yard field goal by Massimo Biscardi with 38 seconds remaining in the half.

Coastal pulled within a point on a 36-yard Biscardi field goal on the first possession of the second and used up the opening 7:19 of the third quarter on the Chants’ second consecutive 16-play drive.