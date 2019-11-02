Coastal Carolina football hosts Troy on Homecoming

Coastal Carolina cheerleaders warm up ahead of Coastal’s Saturday afternoon matchup against Troy at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers narrowly defeated the Trojans 36-35.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Coastal Carolina cheerleaders perform ahead of Coastal’s Saturday afternoon matchup against Troy at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers narrowly defeated the Trojans 36-35.
Coastal Carolina cheerleaders perform ahead of Coastal’s Saturday afternoon matchup against Troy at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers narrowly defeated the Trojans 36-35.
Coastal Carolina players warm up ahead of Coastal’s Saturday afternoon matchup against Troy at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers narrowly defeated the Trojans 36-35.
Coastal Carolina freshman running back Reese White takes a handoff during warmups ahead of Coastal’s Saturday afternoon matchup against Troy at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers narrowly defeated the Trojans 36-35.
Members of the Coastal Carolina spirit team perform before the start of Coastal’s Saturday afternoon matchup against Troy at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers narrowly defeated the Trojans 36-35.
Mount Pleasant native and former American Idol contestant Elise Testone performs the National Anthem before the start of Coastal’s Saturday afternoon matchup against Troy at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers narrowly defeated the Trojans 36-35.
Captains for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Troy Trojans meet for the coin toss Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers narrowly defeated the Trojans 36-35.
Coastal Carolina sophomore tight end Isaiah Likely celebrates with sophomore quarterback Bryce Carpenter after scoring a touchdown against the Troy defense Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers narrowly defeated the Trojans 36-35.
Coastal Carolina senior tight end Shadell Bell raises his arms in celebration after scoring a touchdown against the Troy defense Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers narrowly defeated the Trojans 36-35.
Coastal Carolina junior running back Jacqez Hairston runs the ball against the Troy defense Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers narrowly defeated the Trojans 36-35.
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell looks to the scoreboard Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers narrowly defeated the Trojans 36-35.
Coastal Carolina junior defensive tackle C.J. Brewer knocks Troy senior quarterback Kaleb Barker to the ground Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers narrowly defeated the Trojans 36-35.
Coastal Carolina junior running back C.J. Marable runs the ball against the Troy defense Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers narrowly defeated the Trojans 36-35.
Coastal Carolina sophomore receiver Jaivon Heiligh makes a catch against the Troy Trojans Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers narrowly defeated the Trojans 36-35.
Troy senior safety Melvin Tyus deflects a pass intended for Coastal Carolina sophomore tight end Isaiah Likely Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers narrowly defeated the Trojans 36-35.
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Bryce Carpenter throws against the Troy defense Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers narrowly defeated the Trojans 36-35.
