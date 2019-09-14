How Coastal Carolina football kept the momentum going in a big way against Norfolk State

CCU prepares for Norfolk State after win over Kansas Coastal Carolina football coach Jamey Chadwell and seniors Shadell Bell and Sterling Johnson talk about the win over Kansas, upcoming game against Norfolk State, a Jayhawks piñata and new turnover cloak. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coastal Carolina football coach Jamey Chadwell and seniors Shadell Bell and Sterling Johnson talk about the win over Kansas, upcoming game against Norfolk State, a Jayhawks piñata and new turnover cloak.

After earning its first win against a Power Five Conference team in program history last week at Kansas, Coastal Carolina did not have a letdown against its lone Football Championship Subdivision opponent this season.

The Chanticleers defeated Norfolk State 46-7 on Saturday at Brooks Stadium, dominating the overmatched Spartans of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, who lost by just three points to Football Bowl Subdivision opponent Old Dominion in their opener.

Coastal’s consecutive wins have come after a five-game losing streak.

“We’ve got a good opportunity to continue to build some momentum,” CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “. . . We’ve got a lot to build on this week from this win, a couple wins in a row. I’m hoping they’ll continue to stay hungry and we’ll get better.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Coastal (2-1) dominated the game at least as much as the score would indicate, holding Norfolk State to five first downs and 117 yards of offense while amassing 30 first downs and 521 yards of offense, including 401 yards rushing on 59 carries.

The Spartans (1-2) had just two first downs and 68 yards of offense in the first three quarters.

Junior running back C.J. Marable had his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game, gaining 101 and scoring a touchdown on 19 carries. Quarterback Fred Payton had 65 yards passing and 55 rushing, and freshman running back Reese White had two rushing touchdowns.

Massimo Biscardi gave Coastal a 3-0 lead on the game’s opening 11-play, 52-yard drive that included a pair of third down conversions and a 27-yard gain by Payton on an option keeper.

Bryce Carpenter entered the game during Coastal’s second possession to complete a scoring drive that was finished off by freshman running back Reese White’s first career touchdown on a 1-yard run.

The Chants caught a break when Norfolk State was flagged for roughing Carpenter on fourth down at the 2, giving them a first-and-goal at the 1 instead of a turnover on downs following an incomplete pass.

Chandler Kryst stepped in front of a Juwan Carter pass to the right sideline at the Spartans 39 for his third interception in four quarters of football and he returned it to the 32. Coastal converted the turnover into a 32-yard Biscardi field goal to take a 12-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Two tackles for a loss of yards in three plays by defensive tackle Sterling Johnson, including a sack, forced a Spartans punt but C.J. Marable lost his first fumble of the season at the CCU 42 when the ball was stripped as he was held up in a pile near the line of scrimmage.

Norfolk State converted the turnover into a touchdown, as Carter converted a fourth-and-1 at the CCU 33 with a 25-yard naked bootleg and hit tight end Anthony Williams for a 4-yard touchdown pass along the back of the end zone to cut the deficit to 12-7.

Late in the second quarter, Carpenter hit sophomore tight end Isaiah Likely for an 8-yard touchdown pass over the middle after he broke a tackle to gain a first down on a 3-yard scramble on fourth-and-2 at the Norfolk State 33.

Coastal was stopped a yard shy of a touchdown on the final play of the first half. The Chants took possession at their 39 with 41 seconds remaining and no timeouts, and drove 60 yards including a 28-yard run by Marable. But Coastal snapped the ball with 9 seconds on the clock and Payton rolled out of the pocket to his left and was tackled at the 1 as time ran out.

Coastal forced its second turnover three plays into the second half and quickly converted it into a touchdown to take a 26-7 lead. Sophomore safety Kameron Burton intercepted a Carter pass over the middle with pressure from Sterling Johnson forcing Carter to roll to his right. Burton returned it 13 yards to the Spartans 22 and Jacqez Hairston later scored on a 6-yard run.

The game was then delayed 44 minutes because of lightning in the area.

Immediately following the delay, Coastal drove 58 yards in 13 plays for a 1-yard Marable TD run after an 8-yard Hairston run for a fourth-and-1 conversion at the NSU 16. White’s second TD of the game on a 6-yard run with 13 minutes to play gave CCU a 39-7 lead, and a 7-yard touchdown reception by redshirt freshman receiver Jai Williams closed out the scoring.