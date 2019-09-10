CCU men’s basketball non-conference schedule includes Utah. See who else the Chants play

Coastal Carolina forward Tommy Burton, who will be a senior this season, lays up a basket against Howard in March in the opening round of the 2019 Roman College Basketball Invitational (CBI) Tournament at the HTC Center in Conway. Coastal opens the 2019-20 season on Nov. 5 against Campbell at the HTC Center. jbell@thesunnews.com

The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team has completed its 2019-20 schedule with the announcement of 11 non-conference games.

Coastal Carolina will play a total of 19 games at the HTC Center in Conway beginning with seven consecutive home games that will tip off the season including the opener on Nov. 5 against Campbell.

CCU hosts Hampden-Sydney on Nov. 8, Northern Kentucky on Nov. 12 and Middle Tennessee State on Nov. 18. The Blue Raiders will stay in town to participate in the Myrtle Beach Invitational from Nov. 21-24 at the HTC Center.

The host Chants open play in the event against Utah on Nov. 21 and will have games Nov. 22 and 24. The other teams in the tournament are Villanova, Baylor, Mississippi State, Tulane and Ohio.

The Chants’ first road game will be at Delaware State on Nov. 30. Coastal will host Greensboro College on Dec. 4 traveling to Winthrop in Rock Hill on Dec. 7, and concludes its non-conference schedule by hosting North Carolina Central on Dec. 14.

CCU’s 20-game Sun Belt Conference schedule begins Dec. 19 and the Chants’ first conference home game will be against Georgia Southern on Jan. 2. Conference games will be at 7 p.m. Thursdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays.

The 2019-20 television schedule will be announced at a later date. Tickets are on sale at the CCU Ticket Office in Arcadia Hall. Season tickets are $175 for all 16 home games (Myrtle Beach Invitational tickets are separate). Call 843-349-3436 for more information.