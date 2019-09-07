Coastal Carolina makes football program history at Kansas on Saturday night

Coastal Carolina reacts to season-opening loss Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell, running back C.J. Marable and kicker Massimo Biscardi talk after the Chanticleers’ season-opening loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell, running back C.J. Marable and kicker Massimo Biscardi talk after the Chanticleers’ season-opening loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday at Brooks Stadium.

The Coastal Carolina football team made program history Saturday night.

The Chanticleers defeated Kansas 12-7 to record the program’s first victory over a team from a Power Five Conference.

The Chants had been 0-7 against Power Five teams, with six of those losses by 30 or more points.

“This is a legacy builder,” CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said in a post-game interview on ESPN+.

The Chanticleers stopped Kansas on fourth down on the Jayhawks’ final three possessions and overcame two missed field goals and a missed extra point.

Junior running back C.J. Marable gained 148 yards on 24 carries and scored both of the Chants’ touchdowns – one rushing and one receiving – as the Chants threw the ball only 14 times for 119 yards and rushed it 49 times for 172 yards.

Coastal spent the past week in Greenville after evacuating campus on Monday in advance of Hurricane Dorian.

Kansas took the game’s opening possession 65 yards in eight plays for a touchdown on a 41-yard run by Khalil Herbert, who cut back to open field near the line of scrimmage. Coastal missed an opportunity for a turnover one play prior when Stanley fumbled but lineman James Sosinski recovered with Chants in the area.

Coastal drove inside the Kansas 10-yard line late in the first quarter. But the drive stalled after Payton lost 5 yards on a broken play on first down and missed an open T’Qele Holmes in the corner of the end zone on third down and Massimo Biscardi missed a 31-yard field goal from the right hash mark just wide of the right goal post.

“We had a big mistake on first down there where the quarterback went the wrong way,” Chadwell told WRNN 99.5 FM.

Payton hit tight Isaiah Likely over the middle for 24 yards and Marable had runs of 18 and 13 yards on the drive.

Kansas reached the CCU 39-yard line on its next possession but senior cornerback Chandler Kryst intercepted a Carter Stanley pass at the CCU 4. Pressure from defensive lineman Tarron Jackson flushed Stanley from the pocket and his throw on the run was short of intended receiver Andrew Parchment.

Coastal pulled within a point with 41 seconds left in the first half on a 20-yard Fred Payton pass to running back C.J. Marable on a wheel route before Biscardi missed the extra point wide right. The six-play, 64-yard scoring drive included Payton passes of 22 and 19 yards to Likely and Jaivon Heiligh.

Kansas managed to drive 48 yards on six plays to reach the CCU 23 before halftime but Jacob Borcila missed a 40-yard field goal attempt wide left.

Coastal took its first lead early in the second half on an 8-yard Marable run.

The Chants began the second half inside its own 10 yard line following a penalty on the kickoff return and punted after three plays, allowing Kansas to begin its first possession of the second half at the CCU 39.

But Kryst intercepted his second pass and returned it 25 yards to the Kansas 44, and pressure from Jackson on the pass again forced Stanley to leave the pocket and throw on the run.

With Payton limping on the sideline after a hit on the final play of CCU’s previous drive, Bryce Carpenter led the offense on the drive. A 15-yard facemask penalty helped the Chants reach the Jayhawks’ 17, Holmes pulled in a low throw for a first down inside the 10 and Marable took a pitch from Carpenter and had a large hole to the end zone.

Coastal forced a turnover on downs at its 40 on Kansas’ next possession when Mallory Claybourne tackled Parchment on an end around on fourth-and-1.

Kansas coach Les Miles opted to go for it on fourth-and-4 at the CCU 17 with 14 minutes to play – after Kansas used two timeouts and CCU used one before the play was run – and Coastal stopped Carter for a 1-yard gain. He rolled to his right looking for either a pair of receivers in routes but there was contact on in the secondary and he had nowhere to throw it.

Coastal then embarked on a 13-play, 74-yard drive that took 8 minutes off the clock. Though it ended with a missed 27-yard field goal attempt, Kansas had just 5:35 remaining on the clock when it took possession at its own 20.

Safety Kameron Burton and linebacker Teddy Gallagher tackled Pooka Williams on a fourth-and-3 at the 27 and the Chants were able to run out the clock.

Senior kick returner and wide receiver Ky’Jon Tyler did not play because of a high ankle sprain, so CCU was without one of its most dangerous and experienced weapons.

Junior linebacker Silas Kelly played with a large cast on his right hand after reportedly breaking his right hand in last week’s loss to Eastern Michigan and left the game in the third quarter with an apparent left leg injury yet still managed to make six tackles.

Junior safety Enock Makonzo left the game in the first half with an injury, and Trey Carter started at center with Jack Franklin and Seth Harrell at the guard positions, but Harrell left the game early in the third quarter with an apparent left knee injury.