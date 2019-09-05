Everything you need to know for Coastal Carolina at Kansas

Coastal Carolina reacts to season-opening loss Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell, running back C.J. Marable and kicker Massimo Biscardi talk after the Chanticleers’ season-opening loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell, running back C.J. Marable and kicker Massimo Biscardi talk after the Chanticleers’ season-opening loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday at Brooks Stadium.

Saturday’s game

Who: Coastal Carolina (0-1) at Kansas (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. (Eastern)

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kan.

Occasion: CCU’s Power 5 Conference game

TV: Live online on ESPN+

Radio: WRNN 99.5-FM

Online audio: http://portal.stretchinternet.com/coastal/

Live stats: Through www.goccusports.com/sidearmstats/football/summary and GameTracker

Last meeting

This is the teams’ first meeting

Coastal Carolina

Strength: Offensive line

Weakness: Inexperienced secondary

Kansas

Strength: Defensive backs, RB

Weakness: Defensive front seven

Key matchup

Coastal Carolina’s offensive line vs. Kansas’ defensive front seven: Coastal will have to win this matchup to win the game, as on paper this is a strength of the Chanticleers against a weakness of the Jayhawks. The Chants returned four starters on the offensive line and they helped CCU gain 378 yards against an Eastern Michigan defense that was among the best in the country in 2018. CCU outgained EMU 378-315 yards in a 30-23 loss.

Kansas’ front seven is inexperienced. The Jayhawks lost Daniel Wise, Isi Holani, J.J. Holmes, and KeyShaun Simmons, who played a lot of football up front defensively, as well as linebackers Joe Dineen and Keith Loneker, who combined to play over 1,500 snaps n 2018. So several players in the front seven got the first start of their careers last week in a 24-17 win over FCS program Indiana State, which outgained Kansas 365-344.

Players to watch

Coastal Carolina

Junior running back C.J. Marable (5-10, 190): The Presbyterian transfer led CCU in both rushing and receiving last week, gaining 49 yards on 18 carries and catching seven passes for 84 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown reception.

Sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (6-2, 190): The native of Suwanee, Ga., completed 29 of 43 passes (67.4 percent) for 304 yards and two touchdowns, though he also threw four interceptions against Eastern Michigan.

Sophomore kicker Massimo Biscardi (5-11, 200): He tied a school record with a 53-yard field goal last week and also made kicks of 45 and 38 yards while going 3-for-4 on FG attempts and matching a career high with 11 points.

Kansas

Sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr. (5-10, 170): His 1,125 rushing yards last season were the eighth-most in Kansas history and second most by a freshman. The 2018 First Team All-Big 12 back and kick returner missed the 2019 opener due to a domestic battery charge in December.

Junior receiver Andrew Parchment (6-2, 180): In his first game at Kansas as a junior college transfer, he caught eight passes for 121 yards last week and threw for a two-point conversion on a late game-winning touchdown.

Senior receiver Daylon Charlot (6-0, 193): The Alabama transfer is a former a four-star recruit and Under Armour All-American Game participant who had six receptions for 79 yards and a TD in Week 1.

He said it

“I enjoyed very much taking the field with a team that has worked hard and prepared. My family comes alongside a college football Saturday very comfortably and I had all four children and wife in attendance so it was a great day.” – Kansas coach Les Miles on returning to coaching last week after a two-year absence.

“Our quarterback, receivers, defense all played better going into the back end of that game to win, and that’s certainly something you can build on. . . . The need to be better becomes more urgent in the second week after you’ve had an experience of play. You’re going to be able to correct mistakes. I think you’re going to be able to really point at the team you want to be.” – Miles

“They were down and found a way to win it, and maybe in the past that wouldn’t have happened. So I think that shows you the direction they’re headed and [Miles] has them thinking the right way and believing the right way. For us, can we fix the things we need to fix. Now this is a better opponent than Eastern Michigan athletically so we’ll have to be a lot sharper for sure.” – CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell

Scouting report

Coastal is seeking its first win against a Power Five Conference opponent, and this will be an opportunity.

The Chants are 0-7 all-time against teams from the largest conferences, with five of those games coming when CCU was a Football Championship Subdivision team. Just one game was decided by less than 30 points – a 39-38 loss to Arkansas in November 2017 when the Chants held a two-score lead in the fourth quarter. They were overwhelmed in a 49-15 loss at South Carolina last year.

Kansas is trying to become relevant as a Big 12 program again. The Jayhawks are coming off a 3-9 season, hasn’t won more than three games in a season in the past nine years and went 3-33 from 2015-17. But Les Miles, who won a national championship at LSU, has taken over as head coach after David Beaty’s four-year reign.

“I like the opportunity. I think we’ve got a shot to go out and win the game if we’ll do the things we’re capable of doing,” CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said. “If we don’t, if we play and do the mistakes we made [against Eastern Michigan] then they’re capable of beating us worse because they’ve got more talent.”

How will the Chants respond to being displaced from campus for the week by Hurricane Dorian, traveling to Greenville to practice from Monday through Friday before flying to Kansas? The Chants won a pair of games in three weeks on the road under similar circumstances last season before running out of gas in a lopsided loss at Troy.

“At the end of the day too many turnovers, penalties, sloppiness for our first game to beat a good Eastern Michigan team,” Chadwell said. “. . . We’ll do everything we can now just to focus on this week and hopefully playing better. That’s the main thing that we’ve got to do is play better and improve from what we did last week.”

Kansas has a lot of weapons on offense with First Team All-Big 12 running back Pooka Williams Jr. and wide receivers Andrew Parchment and Daylon Charlot, an Alabama transfer who caught the game-winning TD last week with 2:20 remaining. Senior quarterback Carter Stanley was 20 of 29 for 241 yards and two TDs.

Notes

▪Coastal is trying to snap a five-game losing streak. It endured a nine-game losing streak in 2017 when Chadwell was the interim head coach for the season.

▪ Kansas returned 13 total starters from 2018, including eight players who were All-Big 12 first team, second team or honorable mention.

▪ Kansas lost three fumbles to Indiana State last week. “Fumbles is something that has not missed a practice schedule,” Miles said. “Ball security it something we practice all the time so we’ll stay with it.”

▪ Payton threw four interceptions last week and faces an experienced secondary that includes defensive back Hasan Defense, who returned one of Kansas’ two interceptions last week 57 yards for a touchdown.

▪ The Jayhawks will play Coastal next Sept. 26 at Brooks Stadium, becoming the first Power Five school to play in Conway. CCU returns to Lawrence in 2021.

Line

Kansas -7.5

Prediction

Kansas 27, Coastal 24: Coastal should have a chance to earn its first win against a Power 5 team. Can the Chants pull out a win?