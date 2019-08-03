Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina football begins practice with new coach, quarterback battle

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell reacts to a play during practice Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina began fall practices for the 2019 football season on Friday night at Brooks Stadium.

The Chanticleers will be playing their third season in the Football Bowl Subdivision as a member of the Sun Belt Conference, and are under the direction of Jamey Chadwell, who succeeded Joe Moglia as head coach in January.

The Chants will have 25 practices leading up to the first game of the season against Eastern Michigan at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Brooks Stadium.

Coastal enters fall camp with a starting quarterback battle between sophomores Bryce Carpenter and Fred Payton.

