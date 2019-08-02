Coastal Carolina kicks off fall football practice

Coastal Carolina receivers run through a drill during practice Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton tosses a medicine ball during practice Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina head coach Jayme Chadwell reacts to a play during practice Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina freshman cornerback Damari Kelly runs the ball during practice Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina freshman safety Tyriq Goodmantakes a water break during practice Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina sophomore Jaivon Heiligh runs through a drill during practice Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina junior linebacker Silas Kelly runs through a drill during practice Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina junior running back C.J. Marable leads players through a drill during practice Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina junior running back C.J. Marable leads players through a drill during practice Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton drops back to pass during practice Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina freshman quarterback Grayson McCall looks to pass during practice Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
New Coastal Carolina defensive coordinator Chad Staggs works with his players during practice Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina senior defensive tackle Sterling Johnson runs through a drill during practice Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
