Who Coastal Carolina and Villanova will play in the second Myrtle Beach Invitational
Coastal Carolina will open with Utah, and Villanova, which has won two of the past four national championships, will begin against Middle Tennessee State in the second annual Myrtle Beach Invitational from Nov. 21-24 at the HTC Center in Conway.
Tournament owner and operator ESPN announced the matchups for the college basketball tournament on Thursday.
CCU will play three nationally televised games on the ESPN family of networks in the event, beginning with Utah in a game scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 21. The Chants share a side of the bracket with Ohio and Baylor and will play one of those teams on Nov. 22. Mississippi State will face Tulane in the other opening-round matchup.
The tournament, officially hosted by the American Athletic Conference, will have games on Nov. 21, 22 and 24 and be off on Nov. 23.
Central Florida from the American Athletic Conference captured the inaugural title last year, defeating Western Kentucky in the title game.
All games will be televised on ESPN2, ESPNU, or ESPNEWS.
Tournament schedule
Thursday, Nov. 21
Game 1 - Villanova vs. Middle Tennessee, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
Game 2 - Mississippi State vs. Tulane, 1:30 or 2 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
Game 3 - Ohio vs. Baylor, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Game 4 - Utah vs. Coastal Carolina 7 p.m., ESPNU/ESPNews
Friday, Nov. 22
Game 5 - Villanova/Middle Tennessee loser vs. Mississippi State/Tulane loser, 12 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
Game 6 - Villanova/Middle Tennessee winner vs. Mississippi State/Tulane winner, 2 or 2:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
Game 7 - Ohio/Baylor winner vs. Utah/Coastal Carolina winner, 4:30 or 5 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
Game 8 - Ohio/Baylor loser vs. Utah/Coastal Carolina loser, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Sunday, Nov. 24
Game 9 - Game 5 and Game 8 winners, 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
Game 10 - Game 6 and Game 7 losers, 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
Game 11, Championship - Game 6 and Game 7 winners, 5 p.m., ESPN
Game 12 - Game 5 and Game 8 losers, 7:30 p.m., ESPNews
