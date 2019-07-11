Who Coastal Carolina and Villanova will play in the second Myrtle Beach Invitational

Saint Joseph’s junior forward Pierfrancesco Oliva goes up for a shot against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last November at the HTC Center in Conway. St. Joseph’s won 89-69 in the opening game of the 2018 Myrtle Beach Invitational. jbell@thesunnews.com

Coastal Carolina will open with Utah, and Villanova, which has won two of the past four national championships, will begin against Middle Tennessee State in the second annual Myrtle Beach Invitational from Nov. 21-24 at the HTC Center in Conway.

Tournament owner and operator ESPN announced the matchups for the college basketball tournament on Thursday.

CCU will play three nationally televised games on the ESPN family of networks in the event, beginning with Utah in a game scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 21. The Chants share a side of the bracket with Ohio and Baylor and will play one of those teams on Nov. 22. Mississippi State will face Tulane in the other opening-round matchup.

The tournament, officially hosted by the American Athletic Conference, will have games on Nov. 21, 22 and 24 and be off on Nov. 23.

Central Florida from the American Athletic Conference captured the inaugural title last year, defeating Western Kentucky in the title game.

All games will be televised on ESPN2, ESPNU, or ESPNEWS.

Tournament schedule

Thursday, Nov. 21

Game 1 - Villanova vs. Middle Tennessee, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 2 - Mississippi State vs. Tulane, 1:30 or 2 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 3 - Ohio vs. Baylor, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Game 4 - Utah vs. Coastal Carolina 7 p.m., ESPNU/ESPNews

Friday, Nov. 22

Game 5 - Villanova/Middle Tennessee loser vs. Mississippi State/Tulane loser, 12 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 6 - Villanova/Middle Tennessee winner vs. Mississippi State/Tulane winner, 2 or 2:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 7 - Ohio/Baylor winner vs. Utah/Coastal Carolina winner, 4:30 or 5 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 8 - Ohio/Baylor loser vs. Utah/Coastal Carolina loser, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday, Nov. 24

Game 9 - Game 5 and Game 8 winners, 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 10 - Game 6 and Game 7 losers, 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 11, Championship - Game 6 and Game 7 winners, 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 12 - Game 5 and Game 8 losers, 7:30 p.m., ESPNews