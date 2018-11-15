As the inaugural Myrtle Beach Invitational tips off, 2019 participants are revealed

The inaugural Myrtle Beach Invitational college basketball tournament tipped off Thursday at Coastal Carolina University’s HTC Center.
The event features eight teams highlighted by West Virginia and Wake Forest, and 12 games being played Thursday, Friday and Sunday. All of the games are being televised on an ESPN network or website, and the tournament is sold out of spectator tickets, though some may be available on the event’s official online ticket exchange powered by Primesport.
The championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational will be held next Nov. 21-24, and the field was released Thursday. It is highlighted by Villanova, which has won two national championships in the last three seasons.
The other seven teams in 2019 are Coastal Carolina, Baylor, Memphis, Mississippi State, Utah, Middle Tennessee and Ohio.
