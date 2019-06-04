First Coastal Carolina player taken in the 2019 MLB Draft. Here’s where he’s going

Coastal Carolina reacts to loss to Georgia Tech Coastal Carolina baseball coach Gary Gilmore and senior outfielder Kieton Rivers talk to the media following the Chanticleers’ 10-8 loss to Georgia Tech that eliminated them from the NCAA Atlanta Regional. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coastal Carolina baseball coach Gary Gilmore and senior outfielder Kieton Rivers talk to the media following the Chanticleers’ 10-8 loss to Georgia Tech that eliminated them from the NCAA Atlanta Regional.

One Chanticleer is off the board.

The Kansas City Royals selected Coastal Carolina left-handed pitcher Anthony Veneziano with the third pick of the 10th round (279th overall) of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

Veneziano, a junior this past season, went 5-3 with a 4.73 ERA while striking out 85 batters in 78 innings for Coastal this past season.

