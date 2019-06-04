Coastal Carolina

First Coastal Carolina player taken in the 2019 MLB Draft. Here’s where he’s going

One Chanticleer is off the board.

The Kansas City Royals selected Coastal Carolina left-handed pitcher Anthony Veneziano with the third pick of the 10th round (279th overall) of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

Veneziano, a junior this past season, went 5-3 with a 4.73 ERA while striking out 85 batters in 78 innings for Coastal this past season.

