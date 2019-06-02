How Coastal Carolina fared against Georgia Tech with season on the line in NCAA regional

Coastal Carolina sophomore outfielder Parker Chavers bats against Georgia Tech on Sunday in the NCAA Atlanta Regional. The Yellow Jackets defeated Coastal 10-8 to eliminate the Chants. Coastal Carolina Athletics

Coastal Carolina could stave off elimination no longer.

After winning six consecutive elimination games combined in the Sun Belt Conference Championship and NCAA Atlanta Regional, the Chanticleers fell 10-8 Sunday at Russ Chandler Stadium to Georgia Tech, the No. 3 national seed.

The Yellow Jackets (43-18) overcame a 7-2 deficit through six innings with two runs in the sixth, five in the seventh and one in the ninth to advance to a game with Auburn Sunday night. The Yellow Jackets will have to defeat Auburn twice to advance to a Super Regional.

The Chants (36-26-1) reached Sunday’s elimination game with a 9-4 win over Florida A&M on Saturday following a 16-7 loss to Auburn on Friday.

Georgia Tech loaded the bases in four consecutive innings.

It loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings against freshman reliever Alaska Abney, and after coming up empty on the first two occasions it plated two runs in the sixth.

An infield single, error by Scott McKeon at shortstop and walk loaded them in the fourth before Abney retired Tristin English on a fly ball to right, and Luke Waddell lined out to left field in the fifth following a single and two consecutive batters hit by pitches.

Nick Wilhite delivered a two-run single in the sixth following two walks and another hit batter, but the Chants avoided further damage on a deep flyout to left-center by Jackson Webb.

Georgia Tech took a 9-7 lead with five runs in the seventh inning.

The Yellow Jackets loaded the bases against Dylan Gentry on a pair of walks and single by Michael Guldberg, which was preceded by Coastal pitching coach Drew Thomas being thrown out of the game after a visit to the mound that included a conversation with home plate umpire Josh Schepis.

McCann hit a bases-clearing triple off the wall in right off reliever Jay Causey and English doubled down the left field line to score McCann to chase Causey after two batters. Colin Hall added an RBI single off Matt Eardensohn.

The Chants loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh but could manage just one run largely because of a crazy and unfortunate play for the Chants.

Zach Biermann singled, Kyle Skeels was hit by a pitch and Parker Chavers reached on a ground ball to load the bases when third baseman Jackson Webb missed a tag on Biermann.

McKeon hit a line drive up the middle that knocked the glove off pitcher Tristin English as he ducked and put his glove up in self-defense. But instead of a run-scoring single, the ball deflected to second baseman Austin Wilhite, who turned a double play.

Coastal scored a run on the play, but Nick Lucky struck out to end the inning to strand Skeels at third.

A solo home run by Colin Hall in the top of the ninth reestablished Georgia Tech’s two-run advantage.

Coastal Carolina jumped on Georgia Tech righthanded starter Keyton Gibson for four runs in the bottom of the first inning, knocking him out of the game in just 1/3 of an inning.

Cory Wood walked on four pitches to lead off the first, Kieton Rivers doubled off the glove of third baseman Webb and Biermann ripped a two-run single into center field.

Skeels doubled down the left field line, Chavers walked to load the bases, McKeon hit an RBI single to right and Lucky hit a sacrifice fly to center to put CCU up 4-0.

Gibson (1-2) entered the game with a 5.40 earned-run average in 18 appearances, but was making just his third start of the season.

Coastal junior lefthander Scott Kobos started for the Chants against a Yellow Jackets lineup that featured five lefthanded hitters. He went just three innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts while throwing 73 pitches.

His pitch count was elevated because of poor defense, as Jake Wright misplayed a fly ball into a double in right field, a sharp one-hopper bounced off Biermann’s body for what was ruled a single, and a popup landed in foul territory near bleachers on the third base side to extend an at-bat that resulted in a walk.

Georgia Tech plated two runs in the third off Kobos on a Waddell single off the glove of Biermann at first base, Michael Guldberg walk, McCann RBI single and sacrifice fly by English.

The Chants took a 7-2 lead with three runs in the fourth when Pearcey walked and advanced to second on a balk that was contested by Georgia Tech because a spectator yelled “balk,” leading to a 10-minute delay for a review before the balk call was upheld. Pearcey scored on a Wood single, Wood scored on a Rivers single and error by rightfielder Baron Radcliff and Rivers scored on a Skeels sacrifice fly.

Georgia Tech dropped into the elimination game with the Chants because of a crushing 6-5 loss to Auburn Saturday night on a walk-off three-run home run by Steven Williams with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the ninth inning. Auburn defeated Coastal 16-7 Friday and the Chants remained alive Saturday with a 9-4 win over Florida A&M.