What Coastal Carolina did against Florida A&M facing elimination in NCAA Atlanta Regional

Coastal Carolina outfielder Parker Chavers hits a home run in the sixth inning against Florida A&M on Saturday during the NCAA Atlanta Regional at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium. Coastal Carolina Athletics

Coastal Carolina handled its business against Florida A&M on Saturday, defeating the Ramblers 9-4 in an elimination game in the NCAA Atlanta Regional at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Now the Chants have the daunting task of defeating Auburn and Georgia Tech is succession on Sunday to stave off elimination and keep its hopes of reaching a Super Regional alive.

Who the Chants (36-25-1) will have to face first was being determined Saturday night in a winner’s bracket game between the Tigers (34-25), who defeated CCU 16-7 Friday, and Georgia Tech (42-17), the regional host and No. 3 national seed.

The Chants got a solid start from freshman righthander Nick Parker and home runs from Parker Chavers and Jake Wright in Saturday’s win.

Coastal took command in the middle innings against Florida A&M (27-34), winner of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament, scoring six runs between the third and fifth innings.

The Chants took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning. Cameron Pearcey doubled to lead off the inning and scored on a Cory Wood single. Following one-out walks by Wright and Zach Biermann, Kyle Skeels hit a sacrifice fly and Wright scored on a wild pitch.

After Willis McDaniel hit a solo home run to get the Ramblers on the board in the fourth, Coastal scored three runs in the fifth with the help of three walks and a hit by pitch. Skeels hit another sacrifice fly, Scott McKeon singled in a run and Nick Lucky walked in a run before Pearcey lined out to leave the bases loaded.

Wright’s 11th home run of the season in the sixth put CCU up 7-1.



Coastal started freshman righthander Parker (2-1), who entered the game with a 6.15 earned-run average in 15 appearances, gave the Chants five-plus innings and allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Two of the runs scored after he allowed a pair of singles leading off the Ramblers’ three-run sixth inning and was replaced by Conway’s Jay Causey. Parker threw 86 pitches.

Causey allowed a walk to Kaycee Reese, RBI single by Brett Maxwell, sacrifice fly by Robert Robinson and RBI single by Octavien Moyer before striking out Tucker Rayburn to strand two runners.

Chavers’ 15th homer of the season and second of the regional in the seventh inning gave the Chants an 8-4 lead, and a Biermann single in the eighth scored Wood, who had walked and advanced on a Wright single.

“It’s just all about having quality at-bats, then when you get the opportunity early you have to capitalize,” Cory Wood said. “Dropping the first [game] stinks but at this point it’s just win or go home so we’ll keep grinding things out and see if things start going our way.”

CCU junior lefty Austin Kitchen pitched the final three innings, allowing just three hits with four strikeouts.

Lefties Scott Kobos and Garrett McDaniels and righty Zach McCambley are possible starters Sunday.