Here’s where and when to watch Coastal Carolina in the NCAA baseball tournament

Coastal Carolina wins Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship

Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore and senior outfielder Kieton Rivers discuss the Chanticleers winning the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Sunday with a 9-7 win over Georgia Southern. By
Coastal Carolina is back in the NCAA baseball tournament after winning the Sun Belt Conference tournament last weekend. The Chants are in the Atlanta regional. Here’s how to watch the Friday games at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Friday’s schedule

Game 1 – Noon, Coastal Carolina vs. Auburn, ESPNU

Game 2 – 7 p.m., Florida A&M vs. Georgia Tech, ESPN3

Coastal Carolina players, coaches and supporters react to the announcement that the team has been assigned to the NCAA regional hosted by Georgia Tech in Atlanta during a watch party at Handley’s Pub & Grub in Carolina Forest on Monday.

