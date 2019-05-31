Here’s where and when to watch Coastal Carolina in the NCAA baseball tournament

Coastal Carolina wins Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore and senior outfielder Kieton Rivers discuss the Chanticleers winning the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Sunday with a 9-7 win over Georgia Southern. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore and senior outfielder Kieton Rivers discuss the Chanticleers winning the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Sunday with a 9-7 win over Georgia Southern.

Coastal Carolina is back in the NCAA baseball tournament after winning the Sun Belt Conference tournament last weekend. The Chants are in the Atlanta regional. Here’s how to watch the Friday games at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Friday’s schedule

Game 1 – Noon, Coastal Carolina vs. Auburn, ESPNU

Game 2 – 7 p.m., Florida A&M vs. Georgia Tech, ESPN3

