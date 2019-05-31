Coastal Carolina
Here’s where and when to watch Coastal Carolina in the NCAA baseball tournament
Coastal Carolina wins Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship
Coastal Carolina is back in the NCAA baseball tournament after winning the Sun Belt Conference tournament last weekend. The Chants are in the Atlanta regional. Here’s how to watch the Friday games at Russ Chandler Stadium.
Friday’s schedule
Game 1 – Noon, Coastal Carolina vs. Auburn, ESPNU
Game 2 – 7 p.m., Florida A&M vs. Georgia Tech, ESPN3
