CCU learns where it is headed for its NCAA baseball regional. See its SEC opponent Friday

Coastal Carolina wins Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship

If this past week wasn’t hot enough for the Coastal Carolina baseball team, it is headed to Hotlanta.

The Chanticleers (35-24-1) were named the third seed in the NCAA Atlanta regional hosted by Georgia Tech on Monday and will face second-seeded Auburn (33-25) in their opening game at noon (Eastern) Friday.

Host Georgia Tech will face Florida A&M at 7 p.m. in the other first-round game Friday in the four-team, double-elimination regional.

Coastal is playing in its 16th regional in the past 19 years, and won the NCAA title in 2016. The Chants hosted a regional last year that was won by Washington.

“We’re just playing for each other, that’s all,” senior outfielder Kieton Rivers said. “We’re trying to have fun, trying to enjoy the last little bit of time that we have together, but hopefully we can make a nice run.”

Coastal won the Sun Belt Conference tournament last week to earn an automatic regional berth with a 9-7 win over Georgia Southern in the championship game Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The Chants came through the loser’s bracket after dropping their conference tournament opener 9-8 in extra innings against Texas-Arlington on Wednesday, which dropped them to 12-20 over their past 32 games.

They then ran off five wins in four days through oppressive heat to capture their second consecutive Sun Belt tournament title, overcoming three deficits of at least five runs in the process.

“We always had it in us, we just clicked at the right time,” Rivers said. “We found a way, we never gave up and we never quit.”

Auburn is making its third straight regional appearance, the most since the Tigers went to seven consecutive tournaments from 1997-2003.

Though Auburn is just eight games over .500, its record is deceiving. The Tigers finished 19th in the country in RPI after playing 29 games against Top 25 RPI teams this season.