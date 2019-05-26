How Coastal Carolina fared in Sun Belt title game with an NCAA regional berth on the line

Coastal Carolina reaches Sun Belt baseball title game Coastal Carolina baseball coach Gary Gilmore, outfielder Parker Chavers and pitcher Matt Eardensohn discuss taking two games Saturday from Louisiana-Monroe and the upcoming Sun Belt title game against Georgia Southern. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coastal Carolina baseball coach Gary Gilmore, outfielder Parker Chavers and pitcher Matt Eardensohn discuss taking two games Saturday from Louisiana-Monroe and the upcoming Sun Belt title game against Georgia Southern.

Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore had exhausted everything in his vast arsenal acquired over 34 successful years of coaching college baseball attempting to turn his team’s fortunes around late in the season.

Following its crushing 9-8 loss Wednesday to Texas-Arlington in its opening game of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship, when it gave up seven runs in the eighth and ninth innings combined and lost in the 10th, he was out of possible solutions.

A talented team with one of the top offenses in the country, the Chants had fallen to 12-20 over their last 32 games and were one loss from the end of their season.

“We’ve tried everything. There’s nothing else to try, I’m telling you,” Gilmore said Wednesday. “It’s very, very sad and frustrating to be very honest with you.”

As it turned out, it wasn’t something that could be forced with tinkering or adjustments. It was something that had to be found from within. And somehow his players found it, and it carried them to a Sun Belt tournament title Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Coastal came from the loser’s bracket to win five games in four days, repeatedly overcoming large deficits and setting several Sun Belt tournament offensive records along the way, to claim the title with a 9-7 win over Georgia Southern in the championship game.

The fifth-seeded Chants (35-24-1) hadn’t won five games in a row since March 15-23, when they opened Sun Belt play 5-0. They now await their seeding and destination in their 16th NCAA regional in the past 19 years.

In their five wins, Coastal overcame deficits of six runs once and five runs twice.

Coastal trailed by five runs in Saturday’s 26-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe, and trailed by five and survived a game-tying grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning in Friday’s 14-13 win over Texas-Arlington. Even in the game they lost to UT Arlington, the Chants trailed 6-3 before scoring five runs in the ninth inning.





The six-run comeback came Sunday.

Coastal trailed 6-0 after two innings and was facing one of the Sun Belt’s top pitchers in Seth Shuman, who is sixth in the Sun Belt with a 3.59 earned-run average and has struck out 109 while walking 25 in 87 2/3 inning.

A pair of home runs by Kieton Rivers, including a three-run shot that tied the game in the sixth inning, and a solo shot by Scott McKeon were included in the comeback and gave the Chants a Sun Belt tournament record 18 homers for the week.

The second-seeded Eagles (35-24) scored an unearned run in the first following an error by third baseman Mike Koenig – who was pulled after the inning – and two-out RBI single by Jason Swan.





They added five in the second on a pair of two-run home runs to left field by Noah Ledford and Nolan Tressler, who replaced Mason McWhorter after McWhorter was hit in the face by a pitch in the first inning, and a run on a wild pitch.

Coastal scored three in the top of the fourth on a Kyle Skeels single, Parker Chavers walk, McKeon RBI double, Jared Johnson sacrifice fly and RBI single by Cory Wood, who was caught in a rundown after the hit with a runner on third base to end the inning.

The Eagles went up 7-3 on a two-out RBI single by Swan, though Tyler Martin got caught in a rundown rounding third base to end the inning.

A homer by Rivers leading off the fifth inning chased Shuman after 88 pitches. He allowed four runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts and left with a 7-4 lead while pitching on three days’ rest. Shuman was sixth in the Sun Belt with a 3.59 ERA and had struck out 109 while walking 25 in 87 2/3 innings.

The Chants completed the comeback with four runs in the sixth to take an 8-7 lead.

Pinch hitter Cameron Pearcey walked on a nine-pitch at-bat, Wood was hit by a pitch and Rivers pulled a line drive over the left field fence for a three-run homer to tie the game. A Skeels two-out double off the center field wall scored Jake Wright, who had walked, to give CCU the lead.

A solo homer by McKeon in the seventh gave the Chants a 9-7 lead.

Coastal started junior lefty Anthony Veneziano, who threw 99 pitches in seven innings Wednesday, and he lasted just 1 1/3 innings Sunday, allowing three runs – two earned – on two hits with two strikeouts. Veneziano was ill Sunday and received an IV Sunday morning.

Sophomore righty Zach McCambley pitched 2 1/3 and allowed four runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Georgia Southern was shut out after the fourth inning, as Alaska Abney allowed a hit and walk in 1 1/3 innings and lefty Scott Kobos threw the final four innings, allowing three hits and a walk with four strikeouts while throwing 68 pitches.