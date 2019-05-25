CCU set Sun Belt Conference tournament records. Were they enough to reach the title game?

Coastal Carolina celebrates following a Jake Wright home run. Coastal faced Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday facing elimination in the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC. Brett Lemmo

Coastal Carolina has rewritten the offensive record book for the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship.

Will that translate to a tournament championship and berth in an NCAA regional for the 16th time in the past 19 years?

Or will the Chanticleers’ bats not be enough to overcome the team’s deficiencies, particularly a run-down pitching staff that has struggled most of the season.

The fifth-seeded Chants (34-24-1) pounded out two wins against Louisiana-Monroe Saturday to reach Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game against a relatively rested No. 2 seed Georgia Southern (35-23).

The Eagles feature the lowest team earned-run average in the conference this season at 4.42 and defeated Troy 1-0 in the semifinals Saturday morning. Their team ERA in an otherwise high-scoring tournament is just 2.03.

The Eagles advanced through the winner’s bracket and have played just three games this week, while the Chants went through the loser’s bracket following an opening loss to Texas-Arlington and have played five games in four days, the last of those finishing after 11 Saturday night.

Coastal pummeled ULM 26-10 Saturday afternoon and continued the onslaught in Saturday’s nightcap, winning 10-6.

CCU’s offense has been overpowering.

In the Sun Belt tournament it has: set a tournament record with 71 runs scored, surpassing the previous record by 10 runs; tied a tournament record with 15 home runs; set a single-game record with 26 runs in a game, surpassing the previous record by four runs; tied a record with five home runs in a game, and did it in consecutive games; combined with ULM to score the most runs in a game with 36, passing the previous record of 34.

The Chants are also chasing the tournament hits record of 89. They have 80.

Sun Belt tournament records date back to 1978.

In the nightcap, Coastal started freshman Nick Parker (0-1, 6.32 ERA), who made six starts in 14 appearances this year and threw 2 2/3 innings and 68 pitches on Thursday. Parker allowed two runs in four innings.

Trevor Damron allowed four runs on five hits in three innings and recorded a career-high seven strikeouts.

ULM started Dylan Marsh, who sported a 15.58 ERA with 40 hits and 30 earned runs allowed in 17 1/3 innings pitched this season, and he predictably allowed five runs on six hits in the first inning to the Chants’ scorching offense.

Cory Wood and Jake Wright singled and scored on a Kyle Skeels single, Parker Chavers launched a two-run homer, Scott McKeon doubled and Mike Koenig singled him home. A Wood double and Kieton Rivers RBI groundout gave the Chants a 6-0 lead in the second, and following a two-run homer by ULM’s Chad Bell in the third, the Chants added three runs in the bottom of the third on a Bradley Riopelle sacrifice fly and two-run Wood double.

The Chants held a 10-2 lead through five innings before ULM made it interesting with two-run homers by Carson Klepzig in the seventh and Bell in the eighth off Damron to pull within four runs.

Junior lefty Jay Causey of Conway entered with a runner on and no outs in the eighth and retired his first three batters on a flyout, popup and strikeout to squelch the rally before pitching a perfect ninth with three strikeouts.

Earlier Saturday, both Rivers and Wright hit two homers and Cameron Pearcey hit a grand slam to help power a record-setting performance. CCU erased a four-run deficit and blew the game open with two runs in the sixth, three in the seventh, nine in the eighth and seven in the ninth.

With the pitching staff depleted after three long games in three days including a pair of extra-inning affairs – 11 pitchers made 15 combined appearances in the three games – Coastal needed innings from junior starter Austin Kitchen.

Gilmore stayed with Kitchen as long as he could but pulled him after 3 2/3 innings, nine runs, 11 hits and a career-high 111 pitches.

Redshirt freshman Kiernan Higgins, the only other CCU pitcher who hadn’t thrown this week, replaced Kitchen but pitched to only three batters before a one-hour suspension because of lightning in the area, and did not return after the delay.

Senior Matt Eardensohn, pitching for the third time in four days, took the mound in the fifth after the delay with two runners on and retired three straight batters. He went on to retire nine straight and threw the final five innings, allowing just two hits and a run with five strikeouts while throwing 73 pitches.

ULM had lost two straight and four of its final six games to enter the tournament at 24-29 overall and 12-17 in the conference, but it beat No. 7 South Alabama, No. 1 Texas State and No. 4 UT Arlington by a combined 38-12 to reach Saturday’s semifinals.