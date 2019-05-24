How Coastal Carolina fared in a thriller with the season hanging in the balance

Texas-Arlington’s Aaron Funk slides into home behind Coastal Carolina catcher Kyle Skeels on Friday. UT-Arlington and CCU met in an elimination game in the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. Brett Lemmo

How long can Coastal Carolina’s mighty offense carry it, and how many times can it come back?

After another resilient showing with 14 runs and 17 hits, including five home runs, the Chanticleers are one of four teams remaining in the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The fifth-seeded Chants overcame an 8-3 deficit through five innings Friday and a game-tying grand slam with two outs in the top of the ninth to defeat Texas-Arlington 14-13 on senior Zack Biermann’s walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning.

It was his third homer of the game and fifth in the past two games and eliminated the fourth-seeded Mavericks from the tournament, and junior Kyle Skeels also hit two homers for the Chants.

Coastal (32-24-1) will have to defeat 10th-seeded Louisiana-Monroe (27-29) twice Saturday to advance to Sunday’s championship game. The first game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and the second elimination game would be scheduled for either 4 or 7:30 p.m. depending on the other semifinal matchup between Georgia Southern and Little Rock.

Skeels’ second blast – a three-run homer in the seventh – gave the Chants their first lead of the game at 10-9.

Coastal’s starting lineup Friday included eight players batting over .300, and the offense has allowed the Chants to overcome some otherwise shoddy baseball.

Coastal made four errors and walked six Mavericks, giving it a total of eight errors and 18 walks allowed in three games, while also allowing 36 hits and 26 runs.

But Coastal has pounded out 35 runs and 47 hits.

Coastal trailed by five runs through two innings, after which the Mavericks already had nine hits.

Sophomore Zach McCambley started but recorded just one out before being pulled after giving up three runs on a pair of singles, a double, walk and two-run home run by Andrew Miller.

Senior Matt Eardensohn, who threw 28 pitches in 2/3 of an inning Wednesday, entered and induced a double-play ball to end the threat, but he was unable to get through the second inning.

Eardensohn recorded two outs in the second, but gave up five singles and was hurt by his own error on an errant pickoff throw and error by Zach Biermann at first base, leading to two unearned runs. Freshman Garrett McDaniels of Nichols struck out Dylan Paul to end the inning.

Both McCambley and Eardensohn pitched in a loss to UT-Arlington on Wednesday – McCambley threw 40 pitches in 1 1/3 innings and Eardensohn threw 28 pitches in 2/3 of an inning in that game.

Zach Biermann temporarily pulled the Chants within a run with a two-run homer in the first – his third homer in two games – into the parking lot beyond the right field fence, and a Jake Wright RBI infield single pulled the Chants within four runs in the third.

After UT-Arlington took an 8-3 lead with a run in the fourth on a walk, steal and RBI single, the Chants pulled within three runs in the sixth on a Skeels two-run homer to left that plated Cory Wood, who had singled. The Chants loaded the bases with two outs later in the sixth but Morgan Hyde struck out on a 3-2 fastball from reliever Wyatt Divis.

A pair of errors in the seventh, including a dropped popup with two outs by Biermann at first base, led to an unearned run for UTA.

The Chants took an 11-9 lead with six runs in the seventh – five coming before UTA recorded an out. Wood singled, Rivers walked, Wright doubled home two runs, Biermann singled and Skeels crushed a three-run homer to left-center field. The Chants added a run on singles by McKeon and Mike Koenig and a squeeze bunt by Hyde.

After reliever Jay Causey gave up a walk and single and was 2-0 on his third batter in the eighth, he was replaced by Dylan Gentry, who struck out the batter he inherited on three consecutive strikes and got out of trouble with a line-drive double play.

He finished off the game for the Chants with the bases loaded in the ninth.

Coastal added a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth on consecutive doubles by Rivers and Wright and Biermann’s second home run.

UTA starter Ka’ikepono Anderson of Hawaii had kept the Chants off-balance with pitches between 55 and 90 mph, though both homers he allowed came off fastballs and he was chased after 5 2/3 after Skeels’ first homer and a Chavers single.