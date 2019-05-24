Coastal Carolina faces UT-Arlington in elimination game

Coastal’s Jake Wright throws the ball in after a single.Coastal Carolina University faced UT Arlington in the loser’s bracket of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Friday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC.
Brett Lemmo
Brett Lemmo for The Sun News
The ball gets passed UT Arlington catcher Will Olson. Coastal Carolina University faced UT Arlington in the loser’s bracket of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Friday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC.
Brett Lemmo
Brett Lemmo for The Sun News
Coastal Carolina University faced UT Arlington in the loser’s bracket of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Friday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC.
Brett Lemmo
Brett Lemmo for The Sun News
Texas-Arlington’s Aaron Funk slides into home behind Coastal Carolina catcher Kyle Skeels on Friday. UT-Arlington and CCU met in an elimination game in the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
For The Sun News
Brett Lemmo
UT Arlington’s Aaron Funk leads off of second base as Coastal pitcher Matt Eardensohn throws a pitch. Coastal Carolina University faced UT Arlington in the loser’s bracket of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Friday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC.
Brett Lemmo
Brett Lemmo for The Sun News
Coastal’s Zach Biermann hits a two run home run in the first inning against UT Arlington. Coastal Carolina University faced UT Arlington in the loser’s bracket of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Friday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC.
Brett Lemmo
Brett Lemmo for The Sun News
UT Arlington’s Andrew Miller celebrates with teammates after scoring against Costal Carolina. Coastal Carolina University faced UT Arlington in the loser’s bracket of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Friday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC.
Brett Lemmo
Brett Lemmo for The Sun News
Texas-Arlington’s Connor Aube rounds third to score against Coastal Carolina in the first inning on Friday. CCU faced UT-Arlington in an elimination game in the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
For The Sun News
Brett Lemmo
Coastal starting pitcher Zach McCambley throws a pitch against UT Arlington. Coastal Carolina University faced UT Arlington in the loser’s bracket of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Friday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC.
Brett Lemmo
Brett Lemmo for The Sun News