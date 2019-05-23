Coastal Carolina faced elimination against the Sun Belt’s top seed. See how it fared

Coastal Carolina reacts to wild game against UT-Arlington Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore and senior first baseman Zach Biermann react to a 9-8 loss to Texas-Arlington in 10 innings Wednesday in their opening game of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore and senior first baseman Zach Biermann react to a 9-8 loss to Texas-Arlington in 10 innings Wednesday in their opening game of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship.

Coastal Carolina kept its season alive Thursday afternoon, and in the process knocked top-seeded Texas State from the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The Chants overpowered the Bobcats with their potent offense, hitting four home runs in a 13-4 win in the elimination game.

Zach Biermann, Morgan Hyde and Parker Chavers all homered for the Chants – Biermann hit two – and five pitchers limited Texas State to seven hits.

Thursday’s win was the first of what will have to be five consecutive victories for the Chants (31-24-1) to claim the tournament title and continue their season in an NCAA regional. They have made the NCAA playoffs in 15 of the past 18 years.

Though they won, the Chants hardy played a clean game.

Their pitchers walked seven and walked in two runs. They made a pair of errors on a pickoff attempt and ground ball to third base, and they failed to execute a sacrifice bunt to quickly kill an inning with a subsequent double play.

But the Chants had plenty of offense to make up for the transgressions on this occasion.

Biermann led off the bottom of the second inning with his 13th homer of the season to right field off an inside fastball and added a three-run shot to right in the eighth.

Hyde, a junior who joined the Chants this season after two years at smaller schools, hit his first Division I home run in his 41st at-bat, pulling a fastball well beyond the left field wall to give the Chants a 4-0 lead in the second inning. Scott McKeon singled and Lucky walked ahead of the homer by Hyde, who is batting over .400 in his limited action.

Chavers hit his solo shot as part of three-run seventh inning that also included an RBI double by Cory Wood and run-scoring single by Kieton Rivers.

Texas State made the game interesting by taking advantage of some wildness from Coastal pitchers to cut a four-run deficit to one with a pair in the fourth and one in the fifth.

CCU junior starter Scott Kobos was lifted after allowing a walk and one-out single in the fourth. Trevor Damron then recorded an out before walking two batters to force in a run and was pulled with a 1-0 count on Ryan Newman, and Alaska Abney proceeded to throw three straight balls to walk in a second run before inducing a popup to leave the bases loaded.

A pair of leadoff singles led to a Bobcats run in the fifth.

But CCU responded with three in the bottom of the fifth by taking advantage of Texas State wildness, as Wright singled, Skeels, Biermann and Chavers all walked in succession, and McKeon knocked in two runs with a single up the middle.

Coastal hit four homers for the fourth time this season, and a player has now hit two homers in a game five times.