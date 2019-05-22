See how CCU’s wild game in its Sun Belt Conference Championship opener ended

Coastal Carolina second baseman Cory Wood runs to third base off a Zach Biermann hit against Texas-Arlington Wednesday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway. jbell@thesunnews.com

Coastal Carolina has displayed a couple glaring weaknesses in the second half of the season, and they both cost the Chanticleers dearly in their Sun Belt Conference Championship opener Wednesday at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Coastal’s inconsistent infield defense and inability to close out a game on the mound has the Chanticleers on the verge of elimination – from the conference tournament and the 2019 season.

Texas-Arlington scored a combined four unearned runs in the eighth and ninth innings following errors at third base – the final two scoring on wild pitches – to score eight runs in the game’s final three innings and take a 9-8 win in 10 innings.

The Chants had rallied with five runs in the top of the ninth inning but were unable to hold off the Mavericks.

The Chanticleers (30-24-1), the fifth seed in the tournament, will face the loser of Wednesday’s nightcap between top-seeded Texas State and No. 10 Louisiana-Monroe in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Coastal is now 12-20 in its last 32 games.

The Chants must win five consecutive games to claim the tournament title and continue their season in an NCAA regional. They have made the NCAA playoffs in 15 of the past 18 years.

UT-Arlington scored the winning run on a one-out RBI single to right field by Zac Cook that scored Aaron Funk just ahead of the tag of catcher Kyle Skeels.

After allowing five runs in the bottom of the eighth, Coastal overcame a three-run deficit with five runs of their own in the ninth inning to claim an 8-6 win over Texas-Arlington.

Sophomore Jared Johnson began the ninth-inning rally with a one-out pinch-hit single. Cory Wood walked, Kieton Rivers singled to score Johnson, Jake Wright singled to load the bases and Kyle Skeels singled to score Wood.

Senior Zach Biermann got the team’s biggest hit of the season, driving in the tying and go-ahead run with a single to right field on a 3-2 pitch. Keels scored an insurance run on a sacrifice fly by Parker Chavers. Scott McKeon hit an infield single but Biermann was tagged out in a rundown between third base and home to end the inning.

Texas-Arlington tied the game in the bottom of the ninth off Zach McCambley, loading the bases on a hit by pitch, single and error Nick Lucky at third base on a potential double play grounder, and scoring on a pair of wild pitches sandwiched around a flyout and intentional walk.

McCambley stranded runners at second and third with a strikeout and groundout to force extra innings.

Coastal took a 3-1 lead into the eighth inning.

But UTA rallied against Coastal senior reliever Matt Eardensohn, who had the fifth-lowest earned-run average in the Sun Belt entering the game.

Aube, Zac Cook and Anthony Dominguez all singled leading off the inning. Aube scored on Dominguez’s single and Cook scored on a groundout. After an intentional walk, an error by third baseman Mike Koenig allowed Dominguez to score and led to two more unearned runs on a two-run single by pinch hitter Justin Marino off Zach McCambley.

Both team’s starters pitched well.

CCU junior lefty Anthony Veneziano gave the Chants an outing they were desperately seeking, going seven innings and allowing one run on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. He threw 99 pitches and ended four innings with punch outs and one with a double play.

The Chants faced starter Drew Gooch (3-3), whose 3.74 ERA is the eighth best in the Sun Belt. He allowed three runs – one earned – on seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

The three runs came in the sixth inning.

Cory Wood led off the inning with a lined single up the middle, and Kieton Rivers reached on a throwing error when Gooch’s toss to first on his bunt up the first-base line was low and Rivers’s foot knocked the glove off first baseman Dylan Paul as he reached the bag.

Wood scored on a Jake Wright single to right field and Kyle Skeels surrendered the first out of the inning with a sacrifice bunt.

With two outs, Parker Chavers lined a two-run single to centerfield.

Connor Aube got the Mavericks on the board with home run leading off the bottom of the sixth.

The Chants threatened with two runners on and one out in the seventh following singles by Mike Koenig and pinch hitter Morgan Hyde, but Wood flied out and Rivers struck out.

UTA also had two on and one out in the bottom of the seventh on a single and hit by pitch, but struck out the next two batters to preserve a two-run lead for the time being.

The Chants also had two runners on in the eighth with two outs but Scott McKeon grounded out to Paul at first base.

Schedule

Tuesday (Single-elimination)

Game 1: 3 p.m. (ESPN+) - No. 7 South Alabama vs. No. 10 Louisiana-Monroe

Game 2: 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+) - No. 8 Louisiana vs. No. 9 Appalachian State

Wednesday (Double-elimination)

Game 3: 9 a.m. (ESPN+) - No. 3 Little Rock vs. No. 6 Troy

Game 4: 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+) - No. 2 Georgia Southern vs. 1st Round Winner (High Seed)

Game 5: 4 p.m. (ESPN+) - No. 4 UT Arlington vs. No. 5 Coastal Carolina

Game 6: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+) - No. 1 Texas State vs. 1st Round Winner (Low Seed)

Thursday

Game 7: 9 a.m. (ESPN+) - Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 8: 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+) - Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6

Game 9: 4 p.m. (ESPN+) - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Game 10: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+) - Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

Friday

Game 11: 3 p.m. (ESPN+) - Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 9

Game 12: 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+) - Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 10

Saturday

Game 13: 9 a.m. (ESPN+) - Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11

Game 14: 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+) - Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 12

*Game 15: 4 p.m. (ESPN+) - Winner Game 13 vs. Loser Game 13 (if necessary)

#Game 16: 7:30 p.m. ^ (ESPN+) - Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 14 (if necessary)

Sunday

Championship game: 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

* Game 15 is necessary if the winner of Game 11 also wins Game 13.

# Game 16 is necessary if the winner of Game 12 also wins Game 14.

^ If Game 15 is not necessary and Game 16 is necessary, Game 16 shall begin 75 minutes after the conclusion of Game 14.