How Coastal’s baseball team fared at UNC with a chance to knock off another ACC power

Coastal Carolina first baseman Zach Biermann rounds the bases after hitting a home run against N.C. State at Springs Brooks Stadium on Feb. 24. jbell@thesunnews.com

Coastal Carolina was able to defeat a nationally-ranked ACC opponent from Tobacco Road two weeks ago despite its general struggles leading up to the game, but the Chanticleers weren’t able to repeat the feat on Tuesday.

CCU, which knocked off an N.C. State team on April 10 that was ranked as high as No. 2 in national polls, fell 6-1 at North Carolina’s Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Tuesday to lose their second consecutive game and six of seven since defeating the Wolfpack.

The Chants had dropped four out of six games prior to the win over N.C. State and are now 24-17-1 overall and 9-8 in the Sun Belt Conference. They are just a half game behind first-place Georgia Southern in the East Division, though Texas-Arlington is 14-4 in the conference in the West Division.

North Carolina (31-11) is ranked between 12th and 17th by Collegiate Baseball, Baseball America and Perfect Game and in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Tar Heels had just five hits but two of them were home runs by Ashton McGee and Brandon Martorano. The Chants struck out eight UNC batters, but also walked eight and committed two errors.

CCU freshman righthander Nick Parker (0-1) took the loss after allowing four runs, including three earned, on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Coastal registered just five hits and stranded six base runners. Senior Zach Biermann accounted for the only CCU run with a home run in the eighth inning.

Coastal remains on the road for a three-game conference series at Georgia State (12-28, 3-15 Sun Belt) in Atlanta from Friday through Sunday.