A ninth-inning home run helped decide Coastal Carolina’s game against No. 2 N.C. State

Parker Chavers hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday night to help Coastal Carolina defeat No. 2 N.C. State 7-6 at Doak Field at Dail Park in Raleigh, N.C.

It was one of four home runs hit by the Chanticleers in the national top 25 matchup, and CCU pitchers struck out 14.

N.C. State (29-5) is ranked No. 2 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 3 by D1Baseball and No. 4 by Baseball America, Perfect Game and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Chants (23-11-1) are ranked 24th or 25th in four of those polls, and avenged a 7-6 loss in 11 innings to N.C. State on Feb. 24 at Springs Brooks Stadium – Coastal’s first loss after a 7-0 start.

CCU won two of three games against South Alabama last weekend but had dropped six of its previous eight games to drop in the polls. The Chants improved to 2-2-1 against top 25 teams this season.

Chavers, a sophomore centerfielder, Kieton Rivers, Jake Wright and Zach Biermann hit homers for Coastal, which has hit 12 over its last four games. Rivers was 3-for-3 with a double and 3 RBI, and Cory Wood and Scott McKeon had two hits apiece.

The teams took a lead or tied the game on 10 occasions Wednesday, culminating in Chavers’ blast that he pulled well over the right field wall. Matt Eardensohn struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth for his first save of the season.

Both teams relied on their bullpens, as CCU used six pitchers, including Trevor Damron (2-0), who picked up the win by striking out two and walking one in two-thirds of an inning. CCU’s 14 strikeouts matched a season high.

N.C. State used nine pitchers.

Wolfpack catcher Patrick Bailey was 3-for-4 with a home run and Evan Edwards also homered for the Wolfpack.

Wright put CCU ahead with a solo homer in the first. N.C. State tied the game against CCU starter Nick Parker in the bottom of the first on three walks and a hit-by-pitch.

The Chants regained the lead in the third on a Rivers sacrifice fly scored Wood, who had doubled. A Bailey homer and Brad Debo sacrifice fly gave N.C. State a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third, and Bierman tied the game with his seventh homer of the season in the fourth.

A Rivers homer in the fifth gave the Chants a 4-3 but the Wolfpack responded with a run in the bottom of the inning on a run-scoring double play.

CCU regained the lead in the sixth on an RBI single by Rivers before a two-run Edwards homer gave N.C. State a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

CCU, which is 8-4 in the Sun Belt Conference, completes a nine-game road trip with a three-game series at Little Rock (14-19, 7-5 Sun Belt) this weekend. Due to a threat of inclement weather, the first two games will be played as a doubleheader Friday beginning at 3 p.m. (Eastern), and Sunday’s finale has been moved up to noon.

The Chants face College of Charleston at home on April 16.