The scoring record Coastal Carolina set against West Virginia, and who it faces next

Coastal Carolina advanced to the semifinals of the Roman College Basketball Invitational (CBI) tournament in record-setting fashion Monday night in Morgantown, W.Va.

The Chanticleers blew out West Virginia 109-91 to record the most points in a regulation game by a Mountaineers opponent at the WVU Coliseum since it opened in 1970.

Redshirt freshman point guard DeVante Jones, the Sun Belt Conference freshman of the year, led six Chants in double-figure scoring with a career-high 32 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists.

With two wins in the 16-team CBI, the Chanticleers (17-16) are now in the semifinals and will travel to Chicago to face DePaul (17-15) of the Big East Conference at 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Coastal’s sports information department.

DePaul defeated Longwood of the Big South Conference 97-89 at home Monday. CBI organizers have altered the brackets for the semifinals. The Chants had been on the side of the bracket with South Florida, which reached the semifinals with a 66-57 home win over Utah Valley on Wednesday, but they have been moved to face DePaul.

South Florida will face the winner of Monday’s late game featuring Brown at Loyola Marymount.

Coastal, which defeated Howard 81-72 at home last Wednesday in the opening round, reached the CBI’s best-of-three final series in 2017 in its only previous CBI appearance, losing to Wyoming in three games.

Only three teams had scored more than 100 points against WVU at the Coliseum – Kentucky, Notre Dame and Illinois State – and those games all occurred between 1970 and 1975.

West Virginia’s season of turmoil, which included the loss of several key players to injuries, suspensions and dismissals, ended with a 15-21 record and the most losses in a season in program history. The Mountaineers were 4-14 in the Big 12 Conference before reaching the semifinals of the conference tournament.





The team discord continued Monday, as freshman center Derek Culver, who was suspended earlier in the season but led the Mountaineers’ late resurgence with 11.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, was held of of the entire first half by coach Bob Huggins.

Coastal, meanwhile, played with as much offensive cohesion as it has all season. Jones hit 10 of 15 shots from the field, including 6 of 8 three-point attempts, and hit all six of his free throw attempts.

Joining him in double figures were Tommy Burton with 16 points, Zac Cuthbertson (15), Ebrima Dibba (14) Ajay Sanders (11) and Tyrell Gumbs-Frater (11).

The Chants shot 58 percent from the field (43 of 74), 46.4 percent from three-point range (13 of 28) and 83.3 percent from the free throw line (10 of 12). The Chants also outrebounded West Virginia, which is third in Division I in offensive rebounding with 14.5 per game, 41-37.

Coastal led by 14 points at halftime and extended the lead to 25 points seven minutes into the second half by hitting eight of its first nine shots after halftime.

The game featured two coaches ranked in the top 15 in all-time Division I (or equivalent) wins. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins owns 860 victories and CCU’s Cliff Ellis earned win No. 842 from stops at Cumberland University in Tennessee, South Alabama, Clemson, Auburn and Coastal.