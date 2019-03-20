Coastal Carolina rallies to open CBI tournament with a win. A Big 12 opponent is up next

It was looking like Coastal Carolina’s second appearance in the Roman College Basketball Invitational postseason tournament was going to be a lot more abrupt than its first.

The Chanticleers, who reached the final series of the 16-team CBI tournament in 2017, trailed Howard by 14 points with 13 minutes to play Wednesday night at the HTC Center.

But the Chants took the lead with an 18-2 run and pulled away from Howard for an 81-72 win.

Coastal (16-16) will travel to West Virginia in the second round Monday. The Mountaineers (15-20) defeated Grand Canyon 77-63 Wednesday.

Junior guard Tyrell Gumbs-Frater paced the Chants with 22 points and hit 5 of 11 from three-point range.

Senior Zac Cuthbertson extended his collegiate career with his eighth double-double of the season and 13th in his two years at Coastal with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Freshman guard Ebrima Dibba nearly recorded a triple-double with 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Coastal outscored Howard (17-17), which tied for third place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with a 10-6 league record, 42-19 over the final 13 minutes.

Howard sophomore guard R.J. Cole, the MEAC Player of the Year, scored 14 points and was just 4 of 18 from the field including 2 of 8 from three-point range.

The Bison overcame his rare poor performance for much of the game, but it caught up to them late.