CCU will host a college basketball postseason game. See the opponent, date and time

Coastal Carolina has been selected to host an opening-round game in the 16-team Roman College Basketball Invitational (CBI) Tournament and will host Howard at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
CCU is 15-16 this season and finished sixth in the Sun Belt Conference with a 9-9 record. It was the Chanticleers’ highest finish in the conference since joining the Sun Belt three years ago after leaving the Big South Conference.
CCU received a first-round bye in the Sun Belt tournament and lost 80-50 Thursday against Louisiana-Monroe in the second round.
Howard (17-16) finished 10-6 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Washington, D.C., school tied North Carolina Central, which won the conference tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, for third in the conference behind Norfolk State and N.C. A&T.
This will be the ninth postseason appearance for Coastal and the second time the program has played in the CBI. In the 2016-17 season, Coastal reached the championship series and lost to Wyoming two games to one.
Wednesday’s game will be the first meeting on the hardcourt between CCU and Howard, and the winner will face the winner of Wednesday’s Grand Canyon at West Virginia game next Monday.
Tickets for the event will go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday and can be purchased at the CCU ticket office in Arcadia Hall and at www.goccusports.com. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 13 and under. For more information call 843-347-8499.
Teams pay to host CBI games. In 2017, CCU paid $40,000 to CBI organizers to host its first round game against Hampton.
The university has contingencies in place to handle most if not all of the cost, CCU director of athetics Matt Hogue said then, including postseason provisions written into the agreements with many of the businesses that sponsor the basketball program and advertise at its home games.
