How Coastal Carolina dominated the second half against UAB to earn first win of 2018

It all came together for Coastal Carolina in the second half Saturday night at Brooks Stadium.
The Chanticleers outscored Alabama-Birmingham 27-0 in the final two quarters to overcome a four-point halftime deficit and earn their first win of the season, 47-24.
The Chants outscored the Blazers 40-3 after falling behind 21-7 in the second quarter.
The Blazers were 8-5 last season and played in a bowl game, and returned 20 starters between offense, defense and special teams skill positions.
Coastal lost 49-15 at South Carolina in the season opener last week.
The Chants got big games from its top two running backs, as senior Marcus Outlow gained 140 yards on 20 attempts and scored two touchdowns, and sophomore Torrance Marable had 80 yards and two rushing touchdowns on seven carries as well as a 29-yard receiving touchdown.
Quarterback Kilton Anderson completed 11 of 18 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and had 72 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries, and did not commit a turnover.
Coastal got second half rushing touchdowns of 1-yard by Outlow, 2 and 34 yards by Marable and a 7-yard receiving TD by sophomore running back Alex James.
Defensively, sophomore defensive lineman Jeffrey Gunter blocked a 50-yard field goal attempt late in the third quarter by leaping with an arm outstretched in the middle of the line to preserve what at the time was a three-point CCU lead.
A late interception by Chandler Kryst on a deflected pass and 34-yard touchdown run by Marable helped ice the win.
Coastal needed just three plays to score following the opening kickoff, as Outlow raced for 60-yard touchdown run.
But the lead was short-lived.
UAB scored just five minutes later on its first offensive possession. Quarterback A.J. Erdely scored on a 4-yard run to culminate a 75-yard, 11-play drive.
Kingston Davis scored on a 14-yard run to complete an eight-play, 62-yard drive to give the Blazers a 14-7 lead on their second possession, and a meandering 64-yard touchdown run by Kendall Parham put the Blazers up 21-7.
Parham raced around left end and down the left sideline for about 35 yards before slipping a couple tackles and picking up a few blocks as he cut all the way across the field to score near the right pylon.
UAB converted all four third down opportunities on its first three possessions.
The Blazers converted a third-and-21 at their own 41 following a holding penalty and sack to keep their second drive alive, as Erdely completed a 24-yard pass over the middle to Austin Watkins just before he was hit. The third drive included the conversion of a third-and-11 with a 16-yard pass over the middle to Watkins.
Coastal forced its first punt of the game following an incomplete pass on third-and-15.
Through UAB’s first three drives, Coastal had allowed touchdowns on 10 of its first 13 defensive possessions on the season, and that included South Carolina’s final drive last week in which it ran out the final 2:54 off the clock with a 49-15 lead.
The Blazers had 232 yards of offense just 1:30 into the second quarter, but finished with 435 yards.
Two big plays help CCU pull within a touchdown at 21-14, a 35-yard reception by Ky’Jon Tyler and 29-yard Marable touchdown catch on a wheel route. Anderson faked a handoff to Marable, who continued around the left side of the line and down the sideline and was wide open.
A 26-yard quarterback draw up the middle by Anderson for a touchdown pulled the Chants within a point, though Massimo Biscardi missed the extra point. Right guard Brock Hoffman recovered a fumble to keep the drive alive, falling on receiver Jeremiah Miller’s fumble on a big hit following an 11-yard reception near midfield.
Nick Vogel’s 42-yard field goal with 3 minutes left in the half gave UAB a 24-20 halftime lead.
